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  • /Step-by-step Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home rituals: Pran pratishtha to puja samagri - All you need to know

Step-by-step Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home rituals: Pran pratishtha to puja samagri - All you need to know

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 special: The pious ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi puja starts with cleaning the entire house (and this is followed before the Ganpati idol is brought home).

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 12:51 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
Step-by-step Ganesh Chaturthi puja at home rituals: Pran pratishtha to puja samagri - All you need to know
Image Credit: Magnific image used for representational use only

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 14 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

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