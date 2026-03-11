Sticking to a job you don't love? You are possibly 'job hugging' - know about latest workplace trend

Deepti Saxena, a 28-year-old content manager from Gurgaon, feels depressed about going to office. She knows there is no scope for growth, and going to work daily has become a tedious chore for her. But Deepti is not also looking out for a new job. Though she feels bored and emotionally drained, she prefers the security of the old job rather than finding something new in a seemingly volatile job market. What Deepti is doing is known as 'Job Hugging' and she's not alone in this. Job hugging has now entered the vocabulary of workplace discussions and this trend contrasts sharply with that of post Covid-19 frequent job switches. So what is job hugging all about and why has this term gained traction today? Read on.

What Is 'Job Hugging'?

Following COVID-19, a new trend had caught on in the job market, which saw people changing jobs frequently for better perks and roles. But now, there is a distinct change in the workplace trend. In an uncertain job market, with the threat of AI looming large and talks of impending recession, many people are sticking to jobs even when they see no growth scope or even when there's little motivation. As experts point out, this is the time where ambition and change have taken a backseat with people favouring pay, comfort, and stability.

Why 'Job Hugging' Is Gaining Traction

Experts say that there are certain reasons because of which this trend is gaining popularity. Garima Sharma, head of Global Talent Acqisition, Career Experts, explains: "I feel there are three main reasons because of which 'job hugging' is gaining in popularity now. First, it's the layoff cuture that is predominant in job market - every other day, you will come across news of layoffs and even big names are involved. So there is this job uncertainty, which is excabarated by the current job uncertainty, which is the second reason." Garima adds, "The third point being, there has been a hiring slowdown because of which also people ."

Should You Stick To A Job You Are Not Enjoying?

Rishab Singh, an IT consultant who has been in the same company for almost a dacade in Bangalore, shares, "I was thinking of switching my job as I have been hee for a long time and frankly, there is minimal career growth opportunities. However, the job market is extremely volatile and I have friends who are regretting their job-switch moves. One of them even lost his job within a year of taking new job. I have a young son and I don't want to jeopardise my life."

Experts say there is no easy answer to this. A balanced and careful approach is essential. Garima says, "Staying too long without any growth in one place amounts to career stagnation and that is definitely not good. However, even switching jobs blindly in an uncertain market is not advisable. So it's important to take informed decision."