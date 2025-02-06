Struggling With Rahu Dasha Or Mahadasha? THESE 4 Remedies Can Make You Rich

In astrology, Rahu is considered a powerful planet, which has the ability to bring ups and downs in a person's life. When the position of Rahu is bad in the horoscope, a person may face many problems, such as financial crisis, family discord, mental stress, and health problems. Astrologers suggest many remedies to avoid Rahu Dosh. By adopting these measures, you can calm the planet Rahu and bring positive energy into your life. In this article, we will learn about four such measures, which can help calm Rahu and make you rich.

To strengthen Rahu, feeding bread to a black dog every day is considered an effective remedy. Feeding a black dog brings blessings from Rahu and keeps him happy. This remedy not only reduces the ill effects of Rahu, but also averts calamities in a person's life.

This remedy of feeding bread to a black dog is considered auspicious especially on Saturday. By feeding bread to a black dog on this day, a person gets happiness and prosperity.

This remedy of feeding bread to a black dog is not only important from a religious point of view, but it is also a social and moral responsibility. When you feed bread to a black dog, you not only satisfy the hunger of a creature, but also express compassion and kindness towards it.

Doing this remedy regularly brings positive changes in a person's life.

