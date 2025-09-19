Stubborn Oil And Grease On Pooja Utensils? Clean Them In Minutes Before Navratri With These Easy Tips

Navratri is almost here, and it’s time to get your pooja utensils sparkling clean! Over time, regular use can leave utensils with a sticky, black oily layer that seems impossible to remove. But don’t worry—these simple and effective tips will help you restore your pooja items to a gleaming shine in just minutes, making your festive preparations hassle-free.

1. Hot Water and Dish Soap

One of the easiest ways to remove oily residue is by using hot water and dish soap. Fill a basin with hot water, add a few drops of soap, and soak the utensils for 10–15 minutes. Scrub gently with a sponge or soft brush to remove grease and leftover oil. Rinse thoroughly and wipe dry.

2. Baking Soda Scrub

Baking soda is a natural cleaner that works wonders on stubborn grease. Make a paste using baking soda and a little water, apply it on the oily layer, and scrub with a brush or cloth. The oily black layer will lift away, leaving your utensils shiny and clean.

3. Lemon and Salt

For a natural, chemical-free cleaning option, use lemon and salt. Sprinkle salt over the greasy area, cut a lemon in half, and use it to scrub the utensil. The acidic properties of lemon combined with the abrasiveness of salt effectively remove stubborn oil and stains. Rinse well and dry.

4. Vinegar Soak

White vinegar is excellent for dissolving tough oil stains. Mix equal parts of vinegar and water, soak the utensils for 10–15 minutes, and scrub with a brush. The oily black layer will dissolve easily, leaving your pooja items sparkling.

5. Boiling Water for Brass and Copper Utensils

For brass, copper, or steel utensils, boiling water can help loosen grease. Pour boiling water over the utensils, let them sit for a few minutes, and then scrub using a soft brush with a pinch of salt or baking soda. This method also helps restore the original shine of traditional metal pooja items.

6. Regular Maintenance

To prevent stubborn grease buildup, clean your pooja utensils immediately after use. Wiping them dry after washing and storing them in a dry place can prevent sticky layers from forming. Regular maintenance saves time and effort before festivals like Navratri.

Getting your pooja utensils sparkling clean doesn’t have to be a chore. Whether you use hot water and soap, baking soda, lemon and salt, vinegar, or boiling water, these simple tips can remove the sticky black oily layer in minutes. With clean and shining utensils, your Navratri preparations will be hassle-free, leaving your pooja area looking festive and beautiful.

