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  • /Summer Solstice 2026: What makes June 21 so special and apt for International Yoga Day?

Summer Solstice 2026: What makes June 21 so special and apt for International Yoga Day?

International Yoga Day 2026: June 21 marks the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere, caused by Earth’s tilt and orbit around the Sun. It also holds cultural and spiritual importance, symbolising renewal, energy, and inner awakening in many traditions.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 03:23 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Summer Solstice 2026: What makes June 21 so special and apt for International Yoga Day?
Image Credit: Freepik

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