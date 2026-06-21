/Summer Solstice 2026: What makes June 21 so special and apt for International Yoga Day?

The Earth orbits the Sun

The tilt of the Earth’s axis

The Northern Hemisphere is leaning toward the Sun on June 21

The changing daylight pattern before and after the solstice



This would clearly explain why June 21 has the longest day of the year.



June 21 is a unique blend of science and spirituality. Scientifically, it marks the peak of sunlight due to Earth’s tilt and orbit. Culturally and spiritually, it represents renewal, balance, and inner growth. This rare combination of astronomy and tradition makes the Summer Solstice a meaningful and fascinating event across the world.