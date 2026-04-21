Surdas Jayanti 2026: Who was Surdas? Know his life, teachings, and why his poetry still inspires India

Surdas Jayanti is celebrated to remember one of India’s most respected poet-saints, Surdas. He is known for his deep devotion to Lord Krishna and his beautiful poetry. Even today, his words touch people’s hearts and continue to inspire devotion and love.

Who Was Surdas?

Surdas was a great poet and devotee of Lord Krishna. He was born around 1478–1479, but there is no clear agreement on his exact birthplace. Some believe he was born in Sihi (in present-day Haryana), while others say near Agra.

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He was blind from birth, but his poetry shows a deep understanding of life, emotions, and devotion. At a young age, he left his home and dedicated his life to spirituality and devotion.

His Devotion and Poetry

Surdas spent his life singing and writing about Lord Krishna. His poems mainly describe Krishna’s childhood, playful nature, and divine love. His words are full of emotion, faith, and beauty.

His most famous work is Sur Sagar, which is an important part of Bhakti literature. It is believed that he wrote thousands of songs, though only some of them are available today. Even now, his poems are sung in temples and classical music.

One of the biggest reasons Surdas became so popular is that he wrote in Braj Bhasha, a simple language that common people could easily understand. His poetry talks about love, devotion, and human emotions in a very relatable way.

Even the Mughal emperor Akbar is said to have appreciated his talent.

Surdas Jayanti 2026 Date and Time

Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026

Panchami Tithi Begins: 04:14 AM (April 21)

Panchami Tithi Ends: 01:19 AM (April 22)

This day is observed on the Panchami tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Vaishakh month. It celebrates not just his birth, but also his spiritual teachings.

Why Surdas Still Matters Today

Surdas’ poetry remains meaningful because it speaks to emotions that everyone feels love, devotion, separation, and hope. In today’s busy life, his words remind us to stay connected to our inner selves and focus on true devotion rather than just rituals.

Famous Quotes by Surdas

“Jaise til mein tel hai, jyon chakmak mein aag, Tera Sai tujh mein hai, tu jaag sake to jaag.”

“Hari anant, Hari katha ananta.”

“Sumiran kar le mere Man, main naam gun gaun re.”

“Kabira so dhan sanchiye, jo aage ko hoye. Seesh chadhavat jaaye, aur nadiyon mein doob jaye.”

“Bhakti bina nahi mukti, mukti bina nahi prema.”

Surdas was not just a poet, but a voice of devotion that continues to live on. His simple yet powerful words still guide people toward love, faith, and inner peace. Surdas Jayanti is a reminder of his timeless teachings and the beauty of true devotion.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)