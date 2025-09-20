Surya Grahan 2025: Dos And Don’ts During Solar Eclipse

The much-anticipated Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse) of 2025 is set to captivate millions across the globe. This celestial event is not only a spectacle to behold but also carries significant cultural, scientific, and spiritual importance in many traditions. While the natural phenomenon is fascinating, it is crucial to observe certain dos and don’ts to ensure safety and respect age-old customs.

What is Surya Grahan?

A Surya Grahan, or solar eclipse, occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, partially or completely blocking the Sun’s light. The event causes a temporary darkening of the sky during daylight hours and is a remarkable demonstration of the dynamics of our solar system.

When is Surya Grahan 2025?

The solar eclipse in 2025 is expected on March 29, 2025. Depending on your geographic location, the eclipse may be visible as partial or total. Make sure to check local timings and visibility charts to plan your viewing.

Dos During Surya Grahan

1. Use Proper Eye Protection

Never look directly at the Sun without appropriate protection. Use specially designed solar eclipse glasses or viewers that meet international safety standards to avoid serious eye damage.

2. Follow Scientific Viewing Guidelines

Use pinhole projectors, solar filters on telescopes, or other safe indirect methods to observe the eclipse. Educate children on the importance of safe viewing.

3. Observe Cultural Practices Respectfully

Many cultures observe rituals or prayers during Surya Grahan. Participate respectfully and take this time for introspection or meditation if you follow such traditions.

4. Stay Informed

Keep track of updates from reliable astronomical organizations regarding the eclipse’s progress and safety tips.

Don’ts During Surya Grahan

1. Don’t Look at the Eclipse with Naked Eyes

Looking directly at the Sun during an eclipse can cause permanent eye damage or blindness.

2. Avoid Using Regular Sunglasses

Regular sunglasses do not provide sufficient protection from the intense solar rays during an eclipse.

3. Don’t Use Unverified Methods to View the Eclipse

Avoid makeshift or unsafe devices such as CDs, smoked glass, or exposed film to view the eclipse.

4. Avoid Cooking or Eating Certain Foods (According to Some Beliefs)

In some cultures, it is believed that food cooked or consumed during Surya Grahan loses its purity and should be avoided. While these are traditional beliefs, always follow personal or family customs.

5. Don’t Ignore Health Precautions

Pregnant women and people with certain health conditions are sometimes advised to stay indoors or avoid strenuous activities during the eclipse period as a precaution.

Whether you watch through a special solar filter or observe quietly in reverence, this celestial event is a reminder of our universe’s grandeur.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)