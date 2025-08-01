Surya Grahan 2025: Is It On August 2? Will It Be Visible In India? Read Details

Surya Grahan 2025: The longest solar eclipse of the century due to which darkness will engulf the earth for 6 minutes. The world will be plunged into darkness on August 2. It is being called the longest solar eclipse of 100 years.

It is true that the longest solar eclipse will occur on 2 August, but that solar eclipse will not occur on 2 August 2025 but in 2027. NASA itself has answered that this rare solar eclipse is going to occur on 2 August 2027. This will be such a rare astronomical event that has not been seen for many decades. Even after this, such a rare solar eclipse will not be seen again until the year 2114.

As far as the solar eclipse in 2025 is concerned, it will take place in September. The second and last solar eclipse of the year 2025 will take place on September 21. This will be a partial solar eclipse.

The time of the solar eclipse in the year 2025 will be from 10.59 pm to 3.23 am as per Indian time. That means the duration of this solar eclipse will be about 4 hours and 24 minutes. The middle period of the eclipse will be 1.11 am.

This solar eclipse will not be visible in India. This eclipse will be visible only in Australia, Indonesia and some parts of the South Pacific Ocean. Since this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, its Sutak period will also not be valid.

When the moon passes between the earth and the sun, it blocks some or all of the sun's light. This is called a solar eclipse. According to Hinduism, wherever the solar eclipse is visible, its Sutak period is considered. Since this solar eclipse will not be visible in India, its Sutak period will not be considered in India. Neither will any religious work be stopped during this time. However, the Pitru Paksha is ending on this day.

