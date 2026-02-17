Advertisement
SURYA GRAHAN 2026

Surya Grahan 2026: Will the Annular Solar Eclipse be visible in India? Check date, time, sutak timings, puja vidhi, do’s and don’ts

Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17 as an annular solar eclipse, also known as the Ring of Fire. Check whether it will be visible in India along with date, time, Sutak timings, puja vidhi, and traditional do’s and don’ts.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 09:26 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17, 2026.
  • This astronomical event will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse.
  • During this type of eclipse, the Moon does not fully cover the Sun, leaving a bright ring visible around it.
Surya Grahan 2026: Will the Annular Solar Eclipse be visible in India? Check date, time, sutak timings, puja vidhi, do’s and don’tsPic Credit: Freepik

Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17, 2026. This astronomical event will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the Moon does not fully cover the Sun, leaving a bright ring visible around it.

Solar Eclipse Date and Time (Indian Standard Time)

According to Drik Panchang,

Date: February 17, 2026

Eclipse Start Time: 3:26 PM

Peak Time: Around 5:40 PM

Eclipse End Time: 7:57 PM

Total Duration: Approximately 4 hours and 31 minutes

Even though the eclipse will not be visible from India, these timings are calculated according to Indian Standard Time.

Will Surya Grahan 2026 Be Visible in India?

No, the annular solar eclipse of February 17, 2026, will not be visible in India.

Sky watchers and astronomy lovers in India may feel disappointed, as this celestial event cannot be seen directly from the country. To watch the eclipse, people can follow live updates and streams on scientific websites, such as NASA.

Countries Where the Annular Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible

The annular solar eclipse 2026 will be visible in several parts of the world, including:

South Africa

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Namibia

Mauritius

Tanzania

Argentina

Antarctica

Southern parts of South America

What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is farther away from the Earth and appears smaller than the Sun. As a result, it covers only the central part of the Sun, leaving the edges visible. This creates a bright circular ring in the sky, often called the “Ring of Fire.”

Sutak Kaal During Surya Grahan 2026

Sutak Kaal is considered an inauspicious period in Hindu beliefs and usually begins 12 hours before a solar eclipse.

Sutak Kaal in India: Not applicable

Since the Surya Grahan 2026 will not be visible in India, there will be no Sutak Kaal observed in the country.

Puja Vidhi During Surya Grahan 2026

According to Drik Panchang, regular temple worship and daily puja are generally paused during a solar eclipse. Instead, devotees focus on spiritual activities.

Common practices during Surya Grahan include:

Chanting Surya Mantras

Meditation and silent prayers

Reciting sacred texts

Offering prayers after the eclipse ends

Taking a bath after the eclipse for purification

Do’s and Don’ts During Surya Grahan 2026

According to Drik Panchang, the following guidelines are commonly followed during a solar eclipse:

Do’s

Chant mantras or meditate

Take a bath after the eclipse ends

Pray after the eclipse is over

Don’ts

Avoid starting new or auspicious work

Do not touch idols of deities during the eclipse

Avoid cooking or eating food during the eclipse period

Pregnant women, children, and elderly people are advised to stay indoors

These beliefs may differ by region and family traditions.

Surya Grahan 2026 on February 17 will be a stunning annular solar eclipse, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in India. As a result, Sutak Kaal will not be applicable for Indian residents. While astronomy enthusiasts can follow the event online, devotees can continue their regular routines without concern, keeping faith and tradition in mind.

