Surya Grahan 2026: Will the Annular Solar Eclipse be visible in India? Check date, time, sutak timings, puja vidhi, do’s and don’ts
Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17 as an annular solar eclipse, also known as the Ring of Fire. Check whether it will be visible in India along with date, time, Sutak timings, puja vidhi, and traditional do’s and don’ts.
- Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17, 2026.
- This astronomical event will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse.
- During this type of eclipse, the Moon does not fully cover the Sun, leaving a bright ring visible around it.
Trending Photos
Surya Grahan 2026 will occur on February 17, 2026. This astronomical event will be an annular solar eclipse, also known as the “Ring of Fire” eclipse. During this type of eclipse, the Moon does not fully cover the Sun, leaving a bright ring visible around it.
Solar Eclipse Date and Time (Indian Standard Time)
According to Drik Panchang,
Date: February 17, 2026
Eclipse Start Time: 3:26 PM
Peak Time: Around 5:40 PM
Eclipse End Time: 7:57 PM
Total Duration: Approximately 4 hours and 31 minutes
Even though the eclipse will not be visible from India, these timings are calculated according to Indian Standard Time.
Will Surya Grahan 2026 Be Visible in India?
No, the annular solar eclipse of February 17, 2026, will not be visible in India.
Sky watchers and astronomy lovers in India may feel disappointed, as this celestial event cannot be seen directly from the country. To watch the eclipse, people can follow live updates and streams on scientific websites, such as NASA.
Countries Where the Annular Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible
The annular solar eclipse 2026 will be visible in several parts of the world, including:
South Africa
Zimbabwe
Botswana
Namibia
Mauritius
Tanzania
Argentina
Antarctica
Southern parts of South America
What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?
An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is farther away from the Earth and appears smaller than the Sun. As a result, it covers only the central part of the Sun, leaving the edges visible. This creates a bright circular ring in the sky, often called the “Ring of Fire.”
Sutak Kaal During Surya Grahan 2026
Sutak Kaal is considered an inauspicious period in Hindu beliefs and usually begins 12 hours before a solar eclipse.
Sutak Kaal in India: Not applicable
Since the Surya Grahan 2026 will not be visible in India, there will be no Sutak Kaal observed in the country.
Puja Vidhi During Surya Grahan 2026
According to Drik Panchang, regular temple worship and daily puja are generally paused during a solar eclipse. Instead, devotees focus on spiritual activities.
Common practices during Surya Grahan include:
Chanting Surya Mantras
Meditation and silent prayers
Reciting sacred texts
Offering prayers after the eclipse ends
Taking a bath after the eclipse for purification
Do’s and Don’ts During Surya Grahan 2026
According to Drik Panchang, the following guidelines are commonly followed during a solar eclipse:
Do’s
Chant mantras or meditate
Take a bath after the eclipse ends
Pray after the eclipse is over
Don’ts
Avoid starting new or auspicious work
Do not touch idols of deities during the eclipse
Avoid cooking or eating food during the eclipse period
Pregnant women, children, and elderly people are advised to stay indoors
These beliefs may differ by region and family traditions.
Surya Grahan 2026 on February 17 will be a stunning annular solar eclipse, but unfortunately, it will not be visible in India. As a result, Sutak Kaal will not be applicable for Indian residents. While astronomy enthusiasts can follow the event online, devotees can continue their regular routines without concern, keeping faith and tradition in mind.
(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv