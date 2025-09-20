Surya Grahan vs Chandra Grahan: What’s The Difference?

Have you ever heard about Surya Grahan and Chandra Grahan? These are two types of eclipses that happen in the sky. People have watched and talked about these events for thousands of years. But what is the difference between them? Let’s find out!

What is Surya Grahan (Solar Eclipse)?

Surya Grahan happens when the Moon comes between the Earth and the Sun. This blocks the sunlight and makes it dark during the day for a short time.

It happens during a New Moon.

Sometimes the Moon covers the Sun completely (total eclipse).

Sometimes it covers only a part of the Sun (partial eclipse).

Sometimes the Moon is a little far, so the Sun looks like a bright ring (annular eclipse).

What is Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse)?

Chandra Grahan happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. The Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon, making the Moon look dark or sometimes red.

It happens during a Full Moon.

Sometimes the whole Moon goes into Earth’s shadow (total lunar eclipse).

Sometimes only part of the Moon is covered (partial lunar eclipse).

Sometimes the Moon passes through the lighter part of Earth’s shadow, causing a small dimming (penumbral lunar eclipse).

Why Are They Important?

People from many cultures believe eclipses are special times. Some think they bring changes or important messages. Scientists also learn a lot from eclipses, like how the solar eclipse helped prove Einstein’s theory about gravity.

Surya Grahan is when the Moon blocks the Sun’s light during the day (New Moon).

Chandra Grahan is when the Earth blocks the Sun’s light from the Moon at night (Full Moon).

Both are amazing natural events that remind us how the Sun, Moon, and Earth move in space!

