Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: Check The Official Government Holiday Calendar For Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai And More

The Tamil Nadu government has officially announced the public holiday calendar for 2026. The list applies to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, Erode, and other parts of the state. The holiday schedule was released earlier through a government notification, helping residents and employees plan their year in advance.

As per the notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 24 holidays. These holidays cover major national days, regional festivals, and religious observances such as New Year’s Day, Pongal, Thai Poosam, Republic Day, Tamil New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas, among others.

Tamil Nadu Public Holiday Calendar 2026: When Will Offices Remain Closed?

In its official notification, the Tamil Nadu government stated: “The Government of Tamil Nadu passes the following orders in regard to the observance of holidays in the State of Tamil Nadu for the year 2026.”

On these dates, most government offices and departments across the state will remain closed.

Full List of Public Holidays in Tamil Nadu 2026

January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day

January 15 (Thursday): Pongal

January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day

January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal

January 26 (Monday): Republic Day

February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam

March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day

March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Idu’l Fitr)

March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi

April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks

April 3 (Friday): Good Friday

April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday

May 1 (Friday): May Day

May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Idul Azha)

June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-E-Shahadath)

August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day

August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)

September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi

September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi

October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi

October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja

October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami

November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali

December 25 (Friday): Christmas

Weekend Closures in Tamil Nadu

In addition to the listed public holidays, banks, government offices, and several departments will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per standard practice.

Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: What Will Be Closed?

According to the government notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 applies to:

All state government offices

Commercial banks

Co-operative banks

This means offices in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, Erode, and other cities will observe closures on these dates.

However, the Tamil Nadu school and college holiday list for 2026 has not yet been released. The education department is expected to issue a separate academic calendar soon.

With the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 officially announced, residents across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and other cities can now plan their work schedules, travel, and celebrations in advance. From national observances to regional and religious festivals, these holidays offer a perfect balance of rest and cultural celebration, making 2026 easier to organise for families, employees, and businesses alike.