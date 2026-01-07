Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: Check The Official Government Holiday Calendar For Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai And More
Tamil Nadu has released its official public holiday calendar for 2026, listing government holidays across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and other cities. The calendar includes national, regional, and religious holidays when offices and banks will remain closed.
- The Tamil Nadu government has officially announced the public holiday calendar for 2026.
- The list applies to Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, Erode, and other parts of the state.
- The holiday schedule was released earlier through a government notification, helping residents and employees plan their year in advance.
As per the notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 24 holidays. These holidays cover major national days, regional festivals, and religious observances such as New Year's Day, Pongal, Thai Poosam, Republic Day, Tamil New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas, among others.
As per the notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 24 holidays. These holidays cover major national days, regional festivals, and religious observances such as New Year’s Day, Pongal, Thai Poosam, Republic Day, Tamil New Year, Deepavali, and Christmas, among others.
Tamil Nadu Public Holiday Calendar 2026: When Will Offices Remain Closed?
In its official notification, the Tamil Nadu government stated: “The Government of Tamil Nadu passes the following orders in regard to the observance of holidays in the State of Tamil Nadu for the year 2026.”
On these dates, most government offices and departments across the state will remain closed.
Full List of Public Holidays in Tamil Nadu 2026
January 1 (Thursday): New Year’s Day
January 15 (Thursday): Pongal
January 16 (Friday): Thiruvalluvar Day
January 17 (Saturday): Uzhavar Thirunal
January 26 (Monday): Republic Day
February 1 (Sunday): Thai Poosam
March 19 (Thursday): Telugu New Year’s Day
March 21 (Saturday): Ramzan (Idu’l Fitr)
March 31 (Tuesday): Mahaveer Jayanthi
April 1 (Wednesday): Annual Closing of Accounts for Commercial & Co-operative Banks
April 3 (Friday): Good Friday
April 14 (Tuesday): Tamil New Year’s Day / Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s Birthday
May 1 (Friday): May Day
May 28 (Thursday): Bakrid (Idul Azha)
June 26 (Friday): Muharram (Yaom-E-Shahadath)
August 15 (Saturday): Independence Day
August 26 (Wednesday): Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday)
September 4 (Friday): Krishna Jayanthi
September 14 (Monday): Vinayakar Chathurthi
October 2 (Friday): Gandhi Jayanthi
October 19 (Monday): Ayutha Pooja
October 20 (Tuesday): Vijaya Dasami
November 8 (Sunday): Deepavali
December 25 (Friday): Christmas
Weekend Closures in Tamil Nadu
In addition to the listed public holidays, banks, government offices, and several departments will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, as per standard practice.
Tamil Nadu Public Holidays 2026: What Will Be Closed?
According to the government notification, the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 applies to:
All state government offices
Commercial banks
Co-operative banks
This means offices in Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Vellore, Erode, and other cities will observe closures on these dates.
However, the Tamil Nadu school and college holiday list for 2026 has not yet been released. The education department is expected to issue a separate academic calendar soon.
With the Tamil Nadu public holiday calendar 2026 officially announced, residents across Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, and other cities can now plan their work schedules, travel, and celebrations in advance. From national observances to regional and religious festivals, these holidays offer a perfect balance of rest and cultural celebration, making 2026 easier to organise for families, employees, and businesses alike.
