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Tarot card reading for July 01: Avoid trying to control every outcome, zodiacs

Tarot Card Reading Horoscope Today For July 01: Step into the mystical realm as the tarot cards reveal what the universe has in store for you today. Whether you're seeking clarity in love, career, or personal growth, today's tarot insights offer powerful guidance tailored to your zodiac sign.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Tarot card reading for July 01: Avoid trying to control every outcome, zodiacs
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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