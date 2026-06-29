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Tarot card reading for June 29: Security grows when fear no longer controls your choices, zodiacs

Tarot Card Reading Horoscope Today For June 29: Step into the mystical realm as the tarot cards reveal what the universe has in store for you today. Whether you`re seeking clarity in love, career, or personal growth, today`s tarot insights offer powerful guidance tailored to your zodiac sign.

Written BySamta Pahuja
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 07:00 AM IST
Tarot card reading for June 29: Security grows when fear no longer controls your choices, zodiacs
Image Credit: Freepik

About the Author

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja

Samta Pahuja is a dynamic young journalist currently working on the Lifestyle Desk at Zee News English. As a Trainee Sub-Editor, she demonstrates a strong command of storytelling, coupled with a refined understanding of cultural trends, performances, and human-interest narratives.

She covers an extensive range of lifestyle segments, including Health, Travel, Food, Fashion, Fitness, and Art & Culture. Samta has interviewed celebrated personalities such as the musical duo Salim–Sulaiman and regularly reports from high-profile events across the health, food, and cultural ecosystems.

Samta is known for incorporating expert opinions and medical insights into her health and wellness stories, ensuring each article maintains a balance of accuracy, depth, and creative presentation.

She can be reached at Samta.Pahuja@India.com or on LinkedIn Samta Pahuja

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