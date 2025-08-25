Let the energy of August 25 illuminate your path with wisdom, intuition, and a deeper connection to your inner self. Discover what the Tarot cards reveal for your sun sign today as Deepali Rawtani, Tarot Mentor & Chakra Healer, shares insights on it.

Aries – Eight of Swords

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

You may feel mentally trapped or restricted today, as if circumstances are working against you. However, this is only a temporary illusion. The answers are closer than you think—once you release fear and shift your perspective, you will see a way forward. Take a deep breath, reclaim your power, and remember that your choices, not your doubts, shape your freedom.

Taurus – The Chariot

Your determination is your greatest strength today. With focus and balance, you can overcome challenges and steer situations in your favor. The key lies in disciplining your energy and maintaining clarity of direction. Trust your willpower—it’s the driving force that will lead you to victory and achievement.

Gemini – Five of Swords

Be mindful of conflicts or power struggles. Winning an argument at the cost of peace may not serve you in the long run. Instead of getting drawn into unnecessary battles, choose to step back. Wisdom lies in walking away from toxic patterns and putting harmony above ego-driven victories.

Cancer – The Hermit

Today invites introspection and solitude. By withdrawing from external distractions, you gain access to your inner wisdom. Reflection will help you understand hidden truths and light your way forward. Allow silence to guide you, for the answers you seek are already within.

Leo – The High Priest (Hierophant)

Spiritual wisdom and traditional values are highlighted today. This is a time to learn from mentors, structured systems, or established beliefs. Honor your commitments and let integrity guide your actions. By respecting traditions and seeking higher knowledge, you will find strength and clarity in your path.

Virgo – Knight of Wands

Passion fuels your actions today, giving you the confidence to take bold steps. New opportunities or adventures may be calling—embrace them with enthusiasm. While your energy is high, remember to channel it with purpose. A focused, swift move can open doors to exciting success.

Libra – The Sun

This is a day of joy, clarity, and optimism. Your positive energy radiates outwards, bringing success and warmth into every interaction. Enjoy the blessings and allow yourself to bask in happiness. Your light not only brightens your path but also uplifts those around you.

Scorpio – Queen of Pentacles

Grounded stability and nurturing energy are your strengths today. Whether at work, home, or in relationships, your practical wisdom ensures success. Abundance grows steadily as you focus on self-care, family, and long-term goals. Generosity and kindness will deepen your connections with others.

Sagittarius – Six of Swords

The energy of transition surrounds you. It’s time to leave behind struggles and move toward calmer, more peaceful waters. While the journey may feel slow, each step brings healing and clarity. Trust that patience will guide you into a brighter, more serene chapter of life.

Capricorn – The Devil

Be cautious of temptations, unhealthy patterns, or limiting attachments that may hold you back today. Awareness is your greatest weapon—once you recognize the chains, you can break free. Stand strong in your inner power, and choose freedom over control. Transformation begins with conscious choice.

Aquarius – Knight of Cups

An emotional or creative opportunity may come your way today. Whether in romance, friendships, or passion projects, your charm and heartfelt energy open doors. Follow your dreams with sincerity and let your emotions flow freely. This is a day to embrace love, imagination, and artistic expression.

Pisces – Four of Swords

Your energy calls for rest and renewal. Instead of rushing into action, take a pause to recharge. Quiet reflection and healing will restore your strength, bringing balance to mind and body. Inner peace is your foundation today—honor it, and you’ll emerge stronger for the days ahead.