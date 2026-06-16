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  • /Tarot card reading horoscope today for June 16, 2026: Happiness grows when it is shared, zodiacs

Tarot card reading horoscope today for June 16, 2026: Happiness grows when it is shared, zodiacs

Tarot Card Reading Horoscope Today For June 16: Step into the mystical realm as the tarot cards reveal what the universe has in store for you today. Whether you`re seeking clarity in love, career, or personal growth, today`s tarot insights offer powerful guidance tailored to your zodiac sign.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Jun 16, 2026, 06:33 AM IST|Updated: Jun 16, 2026, 06:34 AM IST
Tarot card reading horoscope today for June 16, 2026: Happiness grows when it is shared, zodiacs
Image Credit: Pic Credit: Unsplash

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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