Tarot Reading For July 1: Check Your Lucky Number, Lucky Colour And TIP For The Day

Whether you're seeking answers or just looking for a little cosmic wisdom, let the cards reveal the energies surrounding you and help you navigate the days ahead with confidence.

Dive in to discover what the tarot has to say shared by Dr. Madhu Kotiya - Tarot Mentor and Spiritual Healer!

Aries

Today, clarity begins with saying no. Someone may test your boundaries—directly or passively. Don’t explain your peace, protect it. You may feel tempted to solve things that aren’t your responsibility. Step back. You’ve been moving from obligation—what would change if you moved from self-respect instead? By evening, you may reconnect with a goal or passion you had pushed aside. It’s still waiting for you.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cinnamon Red

Affirmation: “I am protected by the divine”

Taurus

Patience serves you well today. A delay in plans may feel frustrating, but trust that something is shifting in your favour behind the scenes. You’ll likely encounter someone who pushes your emotional buttons—use this as a mirror, not a battlefield. Finances may require review; keep things simple. Avoid reacting to momentary discomfort with long-term choices. Peace returns when you don’t force outcomes.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Moss Green

Affirmation: “I hold steady while life rearranges itself for me.”

Gemini

Your mind is racing today, and while your ideas are brilliant, your body may need you to slow down. Make space for breath, for silence, for grounding. A conversation might spark excitement, but don’t make promises you can’t emotionally sustain. You need to do creative work by channelling your energy into right direction. Avoid digital distractions—they’re stealing your clarity. By night, a heartfelt message may land. Receive it fully.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Lemon Gold

Affirmation: “I honour my thoughts by choosing where they flow.”

Cancer

You’re feeling tender under the surface, even if you’re not showing it. Don’t ignore that ache inside. Something needs attention—perhaps grief you’ve pushed aside or a boundary you’ve let slip. Today is gentle but honest. You may feel drawn to water, music, or a memory from the past. Let it speak to you. Avoid major financial decisions today—your emotions may be colouring your logic.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Pearl Grey

Affirmation: “I am enough and complete to heal my emotional self”

Leo

There’s something quietly powerful about how you’re moving today. You’re not pushing, and that’s what makes your energy magnetic. Others may come to you for guidance—share it without ego. A minor frustration may arise in the workplace; respond with grace, not fire. You may feel drawn to clean, sort, or fix something—it will actually help you reset emotionally.

Lucky number: 1

Lucky colour: Sunlit Bronze

Affirmation: “I lead through presence, not pressure.”

Virgo

You’re craving simplicity today. The clutter—physical, mental, emotional—needs clearing. Reset your energy by rearranging your space. A small detail overlooked could return for revision—catch it with care. Emotionally, something you’ve been holding in might surface mid-afternoon. Let it. Speak what’s real without the filter. You don’t need to be perfect today—you just need to be present.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Dusty Beige

Affirmation: “I let go of anything which is blocking my peace”

Libra

Balance doesn’t mean pleasing everyone—it means being at peace with your decisions. Today, someone may seek your opinion or approval. Don’t offer what you don’t feel. Choose honesty over harmony if you must. An insight about a relationship may land quietly—trust it. Financially, it’s a good day to clarify paperwork or check your numbers. Don’t brush off small details. They’re more powerful than they seem.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: Rosewood

Affirmation: Even if it’s a difficult choice , I will still choose truth over anything

Scorpio

Something from your past may resurface—a conversation, memory, or even a person. Don’t panic. You’re no longer that version of yourself, and this moment is here to remind you of it. Emotionally, you may feel nostalgic or unsettled. Give your feelings space in your energy field without letting them disturb your peace. Your transformation is ongoing—trust the curve of the path.

Lucky number: 4

Lucky colour: Shadow Plum

Affirmation: “I let go of the past with love and invite divine light to show me new path.”

Sagittarius

You’re craving something real today—depth, purpose, presence. The surface stuff just isn’t doing it. You may grow impatient with small talk or shallow tasks. That’s okay. Channel your energy into something meaningful: a project, a prayer, a private promise to yourself. Avoid escapism—scrolling, spending, reacting. Stillness might bring discomfort, but it will also bring answers.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Indigo Blue

Affirmation: “I sit with what is real, and I grow through it.”

Capricorn

You may wake up with a heavy heart or a racing mind. The pressure to “do more” is weighing on you, but take a moment. Who are you doing it all for? Reassess what you’re building and why. Midday brings a conversation or moment that offers perspective. Choose rest, not resignation. There’s wisdom in pause.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Slate Steel

Affirmation: “I realign by slowing down, not giving up.”

Aquarius

Ideas may come fast today—visions, plans, flashes of intuition. But don’t feel pressured to act on all of them. Let them simmer. You may find clarity through silence rather than strategy. Someone might misunderstand your distance—explain only if it feels right. This is a day to honour your inner rhythm, not match the world’s pace.

Lucky number: 10

Lucky colour: Electric Ice

Affirmation: “I am open to receive divine messages”

Pisces

Your heart wants to lead today, and your logic might feel fuzzy. That’s okay. This isn’t a day for big decisions—it’s a day to feel what’s rising. Write, dance, cry, rest—whatever your soul asks. You’ll notice signs around you: a phrase, a number, a look from a stranger. They’re meant for you. Trust your subtle knowing.

Lucky number: 13

Lucky colour: Moonlit Aqua

Affirmation: “I am going with the flow of divine’s direction”