Taurus August 2026 monthly horoscope: Reduce misunderstandings

As predicted by Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, the Taurus Monthly Horoscope for August 2026 suggests that this month is likely to bring encouraging opportunities, steady progress, and positive developments across several areas of life. Throughout August 2026, Venus, the ruling planet of Taurus, will remain in the fifth house for most of the month, while retrograde Saturn will continue its transit through the eleventh house. Rahu will occupy the tenth house, Ketu will remain in the fourth house, and Jupiter will stay exalted in the third house. These planetary influences indicate a favourable period for love, career, and financial growth. Romantic relationships are likely to become stronger, while married natives may receive pleasant news through their spouse. Financially, the month appears rewarding, as sincere efforts are expected to produce better income and long-term stability. Professionals should rely on honesty, dedication, and consistent performance rather than looking for shortcuts, as genuine hard work will bring lasting success.