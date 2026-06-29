Taurus July 2026 monthly horoscope: Domestic matters may require extra care

Pt Umesh Chandra Pant, Founder PavitraJyotish, indicates that as per Taurus July Monthly Horoscope 2026, the Sun will influence your second house until 16 July 2026 and then shift into your third house after 16 July 2026. The initial phase of the month may bring moderate outcomes, particularly in matters connected with finances, speech, and family responsibilities. However, once the Sun enters the third house, confidence, communication, and personal initiative are likely to improve. Mars will continue its transit through your Ascendant throughout the month, which may increase energy levels but can also create impatience, restlessness, or unnecessary aggression if not managed carefully. Mercury will remain in the third house until 7 July 2026 and thereafter move into the second house, improving its ability to deliver favorable outcomes.