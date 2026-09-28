Taurus October 2026 monthly horoscope: Avoid unnecessary purchases

As suggested by the Taurus Monthly Horoscope for October 2026, love and married life are expected to remain affectionate and emotionally satisfying, with opportunities to strengthen trust and understanding in your relationship. Saturn's favourable presence in the eleventh house throughout October 2026 may encourage greater stability, sincerity, and maturity in personal relationships. If you are in love, you are likely to express your feelings more openly and make genuine efforts to strengthen your connection with your partner. Mutual respect and shared values may become increasingly important, allowing both of you to develop a more secure and dependable relationship. Rahu's presence in the tenth house may also encourage you to view important relationship matters from a different perspective and handle emotional situations with greater awareness.