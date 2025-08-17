Taurus Weekly Horoscope For August 18 - 24: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her weekly horoscope for August 18 - 24, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week, Taurus natives will feel a strong urge to stabilize their life and make long-term plans. Your ruling planet, Venus, will bless you with charm, creativity, and a practical approach to problem-solving. It’s a period where patience and persistence will pay off, but you may need to adapt to a few unexpected changes. Your focus will be on building confidence and security on both personal and professional front.

Career & Finance

In your professional life, steady progress is likely. You may be entrusted with new responsibilities that showcase your reliability and work ethic. Those working in creative fields or dealing with beauty, design, or luxury products could see extra success. Businesspersons might finalize important deals, but will be there. Financially, this is a good week to review your budget, plan savings, and explore investment opportunities that promise slow but steady growth.

Love & Relationships

Romantic energy flows smoothly this week for Taurus. Couples may enjoy more affectionate moments, and also plan a short trip together. If single, your natural magnetism will attract attention, and someone who loves you.Family interactions will be pleasant, though you may need to play the role of peacemaker in a minor disagreement. Friendships will also feel more helpful and you will meet some old friends.

Health & Wellness

Your health outlook is stable, but small lifestyle adjustments can make a big difference. Focus on balanced nutrition and hydration, as your body may need extra care to handle changing weather or work stress. A short walk in nature or light gardening could help you recharge mentally. Avoid overindulgence in sweets or rich foods, as Venus’ influence might tempt you to over-treat yourself.

Lucky Days: Wednesday and Saturday

Lucky Colors: Green and Pink

Lucky Numbers: 6 and 8