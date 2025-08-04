Taurus Weekly Horoscope For August 4 - 10: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for August 4 - 10, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week, Taurus natives are likely to feel a strong pull toward stability, reflection, and self-improvement. With Venus—your ruling planet—moving through a sensitive part of your chart, your focus may turn inward. However, practical progress in love, career, and health is very much on the horizon. Let’s explore what the cosmos have in store for you.

Career & Finance

Slow and steady wins the race—this week, that’s your mantra. You may not experience dramatic leaps forward, but small, strategic moves will pay off. Be mindful of budget planning around Thursday, as a minor financial adjustment could bring long-term benefits. If you’ve been waiting for a green light on a project or promotion, clarity may arrive by Friday.

Love & Relationships

Venus brings depth and softness to your emotional world. If you're in a relationship, deeper emotional conversations may arise—don’t shy away from them. Vulnerability is your superpower this week. Singles may feel drawn to someone who seems familiar, possibly an old connection resurfacing.

Health & Wellness

Focus on nourishment—both physical and emotional. It’s a great time to check in with your body’s needs. Slow, intentional movements like yoga, stretching, or walking will be more beneficial than high-intensity workouts. Mental clarity improves by the weekend, especially if you’ve been battling fatigue or scattered thoughts.

Lucky Numbers: 2, 6, 11

Lucky Colors: Emerald Green, Earth Brown

Best Days to Reflect & Reset: Wednesday & Saturday