Taurus Weekly Horoscope For July 28 - August 3: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check For Love, Career, Health, And More

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for July 28 - August 3, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week, Taurus natives will have some emotional balance and practical growth. With Venus, your ruling planet, forming harmonious aspects, you’re in a strong position to bring stability to both your personal and professional life. It’s a time to slow down a bit , realign your priorities and do some serious planning for your future.

Career & Finance

Workplace dynamics may feel calmer this week, offering you space to think long-term. If you’ve been managing multiple responsibilities, now it's time to stop multitasking and delegate that work.

Midweek could bring subtle but meaningful recognition from a superior or colleague. On the money front, this is a good week to revisit savings plans, budget structures, or even clear small debts. It's time to take decisions through mind and avoid any hefty buying.

Love & Relationships

Taurus, your romantic life may be sweet and nurturing this week. Venus encourages deeper bonding, making it an excellent time to express appreciation to your partner. Singles may find meaningful connections in familiar places — perhaps through a friend or a routine setting like a café or fitness class. You will see peace in your family as communication is more open and calm.

Health & Wellness

It's time to hit the routine and bring the best. This week is ideal to return to basics — proper sleep, nourishing food, and consistent physical activity. Don't neglect your diet or skipping exercise, small changes will bring immense changes. Emotionally, avoid bottling up feelings; journaling or talking to confidants can relieve mental pressure.

Lucky Numbers: 6, 15, 24

Lucky Colors: Emerald green, rose pink