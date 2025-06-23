Taurus Weekly Horoscope For June 23- 29: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 23- 29, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week invites Taurus natives to slow down, reflect, and build stability — your favorite kind of rhythm. With Venus, your ruling planet, harmonizing with Saturn, it’s a time for grounding energy and long-term planning. Expect emotional clarity and a renewed sense of purpose across all areas of life.

Love & Relationships

Taurus, love takes a mellow and meaningful turn this week. Couples may enjoy deep emotional bonding and quiet moments together. If you’re single, someone with a calming presence might catch your attention — but only if you’re open to the unexpected. Trust the timing of new connections.

Career & Work

You’re entering a productive phase at work, though it might feel slow-paced. That’s not a bad thing — steady progress is your strength. This week is ideal for reviewing long-term goals, organizing tasks, or finishing what you started. Avoid office politics and stay focused on your own lane.

Money & Finance

Financial matters improve as Saturn brings stability. If you’ve been budgeting wisely, you may now see tangible rewards. This is a great time to review savings plans, set up investments, or consult a financial advisor. Resist temptation to splurge on luxury — at least for now.

Health & Wellness

Your body will benefit from slow, intentional routines this week — like yoga, stretching, or walking in nature. Emotional wellbeing also calls for attention. You might feel a bit nostalgic or sentimental, and that’s okay. Let your emotions flow without judgment.