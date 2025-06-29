Taurus Weekly Horoscope For June 30 - July 6: Plan Your Week Wisely- Check Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Shweta Bhardwaj, numerologist and astrologer, Gaura AstroPredictions, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for June 30 - July 6, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week and how to make the most of it.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

This week, Taurus, you're entering a phase of steady progress and emotional grounding. Venus, your ruling planet, is in a favorable position, enhancing your sense of beauty, harmony, and self-worth. There's a distinct feeling of balance between work and personal life. The cosmic energy supports slow but sustainable growth — just the way you like it.

Career & Finance

Patience pays off this week. You may not see dramatic shifts, but behind-the-scenes progress is happening. Focus on refining your work rather than rushing to finish. Your reliability will impress superiors. Financially, it's a good time to review your long-term plans. Avoid impulse purchases — stability is key now. An old investment or forgotten opportunity might show signs of growth again.

Love & Relationships

Love flows more smoothly this week, especially for those in committed relationships. Shared routines and meaningful gestures build emotional security. Singles may find themselves drawn to someone with similar values, possibly through mutual friends or creative interests. It's a good time to express affection subtly but sincerely. Family relations may require a listening ear — your calm demeanor will help resolve tensions.

Health & Wellness

You’re feeling more centered than usual, and that’s a gift. This is an excellent time to indulge in self-care practices like massages, herbal teas, or grounding yoga. Be mindful of overeating or emotional snacking — Venus can tempt you to seek comfort in food. Rest is important mid-week; make sleep a priority.