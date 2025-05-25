Taurus Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health

As we step into a new week filled with celestial shifts and cosmic energy, it's time to align your goals with the universe's rhythm. Whether you're seeking clarity in relationships, looking to make financial moves, or simply hoping for emotional balance, the stars have something to say.

Jai Madaan, astrologer, motivational speaker, and life coach, brings her insightful weekly horoscope for May 26 to June 1, 2025, guiding each zodiac sign through the highs and lows with spiritual wisdom and practical advice. She helps you decode the planetary influences that could shape your decisions and emotions in the coming days.

Read on to see what the universe has in store for you this week — and how to make the most of it.

Taurus Weekly Horoscope

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The energy this week is as fertile as spring soil, dear Taurus, but only for those who sow with wisdom. Venus, your gentle ruler, shines light on relationships and money - but beware the North Node's fog, which can make illusions feel like truth. Financially, you may be tempted to indulge or invest impulsively - pause. Look twice. Ask yourself: is this enriching your future or feeding your ego?

Your heart craves a stable connection, but old insecurities may rise. Instead of seeking reassurance, root yourself in self-worth.

Health-wise, your body is talking. Slow down. Nourish yourself - not just with food, but with touch, stillness, and nature.

As the week unfolds, remember that astrology is not about controlling your destiny but understanding it better. Astrology predictions offer a mirror into your emotional landscape, helping you act with awareness and intention.

Let the wisdom of the stars serve as your compass, but always trust your inner voice to guide you. With the right mindset and cosmic insight, you can turn challenges into opportunities and dreams into action. Until next week, stay aligned, stay inspired — and keep growing.

(Also Read: Gemini Weekly Horoscope For May 26- June 1: Plan Your Week Wisely- Keep A Check On Your Love, Career, And Health)