Teachers’ Day 2025: Know When And How This Special Day Is Celebrated In Different Countries

Teachers play an important role in shaping our lives, guiding us with knowledge, wisdom, and values. While in India, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on September 5th to honour the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, many countries around the world mark the occasion on different dates, each with its own cultural and historical significance. Let’s explore when Teachers’ Day is celebrated across the globe.

1. United States

In the U.S., Teachers’ Day is part of Teacher Appreciation Week, which takes place in the first full week of May. National Teacher Day usually falls on the first Tuesday of May, recognizing educators’ contributions to society.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

2. China

China celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 10th. It is a time when students express gratitude towards their teachers through gifts, flowers, and heartfelt messages.

3. Brazil

In Brazil, Teachers’ Day is observed on October 15th. This date was established to commemorate a decree that created schools across the country.

(Also Read: Teachers’ Day 2025: From Reel To Real – 6 Iconic Fictional Teachers We All Wish Were Part Of Our Lives)

4. Russia

Russia celebrates Teachers’ Day on October 5th, coinciding with World Teachers’ Day declared by UNESCO. It is marked with ceremonies, cultural events, and recognition of educators.

5. Thailand

Thailand observes Teachers’ Day on January 16th. It is a national holiday where students honor their teachers through traditional ceremonies and symbolic acts of respect.

6. South Korea

In South Korea, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on May 15th, which also commemorates the birthday of King Sejong the Great, who made remarkable contributions to education.

7. Turkey

Turkey observes Teachers’ Day on November 24th, dedicated to Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, who emphasized the importance of education.

(Also Read: From Heartfelt Notes To Personalised Gifts: 7 Unique Ways To Surprise Your Teacher On Teachers’ Day 2025)

8. World Teachers’ Day

Apart from country-specific dates, World Teachers’ Day is celebrated globally on October 5th, as declared by UNESCO in 1994. It highlights the vital role teachers play in providing quality education worldwide.

Teachers’ Day is celebrated on different dates across the world, but the sentiment remains the same — honoring the dedication, patience, and hard work of educators. Whether in May, September, or October, the message is universal: teachers are the guiding lights shaping the future of society.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)