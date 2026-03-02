Thandai recipe for Holi 2026: This chilled, creamy drink will instantly elevate your celebration

Thandai recipe for Holi 2026: Holi is all about vibrant colours, laughter, and festive indulgence, and thandai is the drink that ties it all together. Known for its naturally cooling ingredients and luxurious texture, this age-old recipe was designed to balance the body during seasonal transition from winter to summer. Packed with almonds, fennel, pepper, and rose, thandai is not just delicious but also energising and refreshing after a long day of celebrations.

Here’s how you can make authentic thandai at home with simple ingredients.

Ingredients You’ll Need

For Thandai Masala (Spice-Nut Blend):

20–25 almonds (soaked and peeled)

10–12 pistachios

1 tbsp melon seeds (magaz)

1 tbsp poppy seeds (khus khus)

1 tsp fennel seeds (saunf)

4–5 green cardamoms

6–8 black peppercorns

1–2 tbsp dried rose petals

A few strands of saffron

2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

For the Drink:

500 ml chilled full-fat milk

2–3 tbsp prepared thandai paste

Rose water (optional, for aroma)

Ice cubes (optional)

Step-by-Step Method

1. Soak the Ingredients

Soak almonds, pistachios, melon seeds, and poppy seeds in warm water for 2–3 hours. This softens them and helps achieve a creamy texture.

2. Grind into a Smooth Paste

Drain the soaked ingredients and grind them with fennel, cardamom, peppercorns, rose petals, and a little milk to form a thick, smooth paste.

3. Infuse the Flavours

Add saffron and sugar while grinding so the flavours blend evenly. This becomes your homemade thandai masala.

4. Mix with Chilled Milk

Stir 2–3 tablespoons of the paste into cold milk. Mix well until fully dissolved.

5. Strain (Optional but Recommended)

For a smoother texture, strain the drink using a fine sieve or muslin cloth.

6. Chill and Serve

Refrigerate for 30 minutes, pour into glasses, and garnish with chopped nuts and rose petals.

Why Thandai Is Perfect for Holi

Naturally cooling ingredients help prevent heat and fatigue Nuts provide instant energy after outdoor celebrations Spices aid digestion after festive sweets Floral notes add a refreshing aroma A traditional recipe that connects generations

3 Delicious Variations to Try

1. Kesar Thandai: Add extra saffron soaked in warm milk for a richer, royal flavour.

2. Rose Thandai: Increase rose petals and add gulkand for a floral twist.

3. Vegan Thandai: Replace dairy milk with almond milk or coconut milk for a plant-based version.

Make-Ahead Tip for Holi Parties

Prepare the thandai paste 2–3 days in advance and store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Just mix with chilled milk when guests arrive—quick, fresh, and hassle-free.

Pro Tips for the Perfect Thandai

1. Always soak nuts well for a silky texture.

2. Use freshly ground spices for maximum aroma.

3. Chill the milk before mixing to retain freshness.

4. Adjust sweetness gradually, traditional thandai is mildly sweet.

5. A pinch of black pepper is essential for the authentic taste balance.

Thandai is more than just a festive drink—it’s a sensory experience that cools, nourishes, and celebrates the essence of Holi. This year, skip store-bought mixes and try this homemade version that’s richer, fresher, and full of real flavours.