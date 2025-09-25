The Colour Therapy Of Navratri 2025: Exploring Chakra Balancing Through Festival Hues

The beaming nine-night festival, Navratri, devoted to Goddess Durga, is beyond dancing in devotion. The auspicious festival underscores colour and its resonance with uplifting one spiritually. Every day of Navratri presents a unique opportunity to connect with each shade through lively attire and ceremonies.

While each day’s colour code induces a feeling of unity, they also represent the ancient wisdom of chakras, which help align the body’s overall energy. Knowing about the connection between Navratri colours and chakras, one can link deeply with oneself by focusing inwards on rounded healing. Akkshitta Pachauri, CEO & Founder, The Seekier, and a Certified Astrologer, Numerologist, and Multi-Modality Healer shares the colour therapy of Navratri 2025.

Red: Muladhara/ Root Chakra

Red colour, Bold and filled with passion, presents a demeanor of bravery and foundational strength. Red highlights the Root Chakra, which is known to sit near the base of the spine and supervises steadiness and safety. Wearing Red in Navratri helps one with strength and rootedness.

Royal Blue: Vishuddha/ Throat Chakra

Royal blue releases vibes of peace and liveliness. The strong shade reflects Vishuddha/ Throat Chakra that influences clear communication and expressiveness. Wearing royal blue coloured apparel helps present deep-meaning thoughts clearly.



Yellow: Manipura/ Solar Plexus Chakra

Yellow is known for its bright and joyous features. It connects with Manipura to put forth a strong willpower and personal development. Yellow outfits during Navratri help uplift focus and reinforce self-esteem. Similar to the sun’s colour, activating this chakra helps dissipate insecurities and illuminate one’s inner light.

Green: Anahata/ Heart Chakra

Featuring the nature of abundance and renewal, green activates the Anahata/ Heart Chakra, which helps one with love and healing, hence nurturing emotional growth. It invokes forgiveness and empathy.

Grey: Ajna/ Third Eye Chakra

Detachment and equilibrium are key features of grey colour. Activating the Ajna/ Third Eye Chakra that manages awareness and instinct, grey helps one to detach from the materialistic world’s distractions and resonate with internal perception.



Orange: Svadhisthana/ Sacral Chakra

Dynamic in nature, orange reflects ingenuity and expressive movement. Svadhisthana/ Sacral Chakra reverberates with orange and helps the seamless flow of creative energy and desire.

White: Sahasrara/ Crown Chakra

The simplicity of white is that it is pure and reflects peace and divine growth. The Sahasrara/ Crown Chakra activated by white colour showcases the highest energy centre that links the individual to universal consciousness. Wearing white calms one down and helps them with spiritual clarity.

Pink: Anahata/ Heart Chakra Revisited

Subtly nurturing pink also revisits Anahata or the Heart Chakra, and presents unconditional love and sensitivity. Pink helps improve self-interest and emotional bonds with our dear ones. Wearing pink speaks that love is both the root and reward of spiritual growth.

Peacock Green: Vishuddha and Anahata

Peacock green, an outstanding merger of blue and green, is the fusion of both strong communication and empathy. Wearing peacock green concludes Navratri’s spiritual journey as one’s voice aligns with their heart, leading to faithful and focused living.