The Main Door In THIS Colour Could Attract Poverty- Does Your Home Have This Flaw Too?

Vastu Shastra and Astrology are integral parts of Indian culture. The direction, entrance, colors, and decor of our homes—all of these have a profound impact on our lives. The main door of a house, in particular, isn't just an entry point; it's also considered a gateway for energies. If Vastu principles are ignored, especially regarding color choices, it can lead to poverty, unrest, and financial problems.

Let's understand in detail how the color of your main door affects your life and which colors can invite poverty.

Importance of the Main Door in Vastu Shastra

According to Vastu Shastra, the main door of a house is where not only people but also energies enter. This is why it's also called 'Singh Dwar' (Lion's Gate). If this door is in the correct direction and its color, size, and decoration are appropriate, it maintains happiness, peace, prosperity, and health in the house.

However, if there are flaws in its color and direction, it invites poverty, illness, and obstacles.

Which Colors Are Considered Inauspicious for the Main Door?

Black : In Vastu, black is considered a symbol of negativity and heavy energy. If your main door is painted black, it can cause depression, mental stress, and financial obstacles.

: In Vastu, black is considered a symbol of negativity and heavy energy. If your main door is painted black, it can cause depression, mental stress, and financial obstacles. Dark Blue / Slate Grey: These colors attract heavy energy and can create a dull or melancholic atmosphere in the house. For businesspeople, this can be particularly detrimental.

These colors attract heavy energy and can create a dull or melancholic atmosphere in the house. For businesspeople, this can be particularly detrimental. Deep Red / Maroon: Overly stimulating and aggressive colors like deep red can unbalance energy. This can increase anger, disputes, and instability.

Overly stimulating and aggressive colors like deep red can unbalance energy. This can increase anger, disputes, and instability. Dull Brown / Dirty Yellow: These colors can promote poverty, financial loss, and domestic discord. They also detract from the beauty of the house.

Which Colors Are Auspicious for the Main Door?

Light Green: This color symbolizes peace, progress, and freshness. It maintains positive energy in the house.

This color symbolizes peace, progress, and freshness. It maintains positive energy in the house. Cream / White: This color is considered a symbol of purity, peace, and balance. It helps maintain mental clarity.

This color is considered a symbol of purity, peace, and balance. It helps maintain mental clarity. Sky Blue: This color enhances peace and gentleness. It's considered particularly auspicious for people engaged in mental work.

This color enhances peace and gentleness. It's considered particularly auspicious for people engaged in mental work. Light Pink: This color promotes love, relationships, and harmony.

Other Vastu Tips Related to Door Color

The color of the main door also depends on the direction of the house. For example:

For a north-facing main door, light blue or green is auspicious.

For an east-facing door, cream, white, and light pink are good.

For a south-facing door, light brown, light red, or orange are suitable.

For a west-facing door, white, cream, or chocolate colors are considered appropriate.

The door should be kept clean and well-maintained. A dirty, rough, or broken door can become a gateway to poverty.

There should be adequate lighting around the main door so that positive energy can easily enter the house.

Remedies: What to Do if the Main Door Color Is Wrong?

Change the color: The best solution is to repaint the door with auspicious colors according to Vastu.

Hang torans and auspicious symbols: Placing a toran of mango leaves, Swastik, Om, or symbols like Shub-Labh (auspicious gain) on the door can also increase auspiciousness.

Once a week, wipe the door with Gangaajal (holy water from the Ganges) or recite Hanuman Chalisa or Vishnu Sahasranama there.

Do not keep any large dustbins, broken pots, or rusted items in front of the main door. These can also bring poverty.

Astrological Perspective on the Influence of Colors

In astrology, planets are also associated with colors:

People associated with Shani (Saturn) should avoid dark blue or black.

Those associated with Mangal (Mars) should avoid excessive red.

For individuals associated with Chandra (Moon), white or light blue is auspicious.

If there is any planetary defect in your horoscope, using the color associated with that planet on the main door of your house can be detrimental. In such a case, it is advisable to consult a qualified astrologer.

The color of the main door is not just a part of decoration; it can influence both the direction and condition of your life. If you are constantly facing financial difficulties, mental stress, or poverty, take a look at your main door—could it be the cause?

So, is your main door painted in a color that invites poverty? Be vigilant in time and welcome positivity and prosperity into your home.