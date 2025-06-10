Most people pay close attention to the design and décor of their homes, making sure the interiors are perfect. But when it comes to the rooftop? It's often treated like a dump yard. According to Vastu Shastra, this common mistake can have serious consequences. The items you store on your roof might be silently draining your energy, peace, and prosperity.

In Vastu, the rooftop is considered a crucial energy center. If cluttered with unused or broken items, it can block the flow of positive energy, creating disturbances in your mental state, relationships, and financial well-being.

Here are 5 objects you should never keep on your rooftop, and why removing them could be the best decision for your future.

1. Old Junk and Broken Furniture

That rusted chair, unused wooden shelf, or defunct fan you thought you'd fix "someday" is doing more harm than good. Hoarding broken or unnecessary items on the rooftop blocks energy flow.

Why It’s Harmful:

1. Represents stagnant, stale energy.

2. Attracts conflict and negative vibes into the household.

3. Can increase mental stress and bring financial instability.

What You Should Do:

Clean your rooftop monthly. If some items are broken, rusted, or haven't been used in months, dispose of it or sell it as scrap. The cleaner your roof, the clearer your mind and energy.

2. Unused or Damaged Water Tanks

Water is life, but in Vastu, stagnant water equals blocked growth. A water tank that’s been leaking or unused for years can become an energetic dead zone.

Why It’s Harmful:

1. Symbolises blocked emotions and interrupted progress.

2. Can lead to frequent failures and incomplete tasks.

3. Leaking tanks increase anxiety and sleeplessness.

What You Should Do:

Regularly inspect and clean water tanks. Replace damaged ones. Ensure they are covered properly to avoid insects and contamination. A healthy water system equals a healthy life flow.

3. Cleaning Items Like Brooms and Mops

Some people keep their cleaning tools like mops, brooms, and dustpans on the rooftop to save space. According to Vastu, this is a huge mistake.

Why It’s Harmful:

1. Considered disrespectful to Goddess Lakshmi (goddess of wealth).

2. Triggers arguments, restlessness, and disharmony in the home.

3. Can hinder growth in career and personal life.

What You Should Do:

Always store cleaning items in designated storage areas like utility rooms. Never leave them out overnight or on the roof, especially not near water tanks or under open skies.

4. Broken Religious Idols and Worship Materials

Old or broken religious items like torn photos of deities, cracked idols, and unused puja samagri (ritual items) should never be left on the rooftop.

Why It’s Harmful:

1. Invites spiritual imbalance and disrespect to divine energy.

2. Leads to mental chaos and negative energy build-up.

3. Hinders peace and good fortune in the household.

What You Should Do:

Discard damaged idols following proper religious rituals. Use Ganga jal (holy water) to purify and reuse what you can. Keep worship materials in a clean, designated sacred area.

5. Defunct Solar Panels or Old Antennas

That old TV antenna or broken solar panel you haven’t gotten around to fixing? It’s not just an eyesore, it’s affecting your family’s energy field.

Why It’s Harmful:

1. Disrupts the natural flow of electromagnetic energy.

2. May trigger lethargy, headaches, and insomnia.

3. Can impact male members’ career growth and personal confidence.

What You Should Do:

Remove old gadgets from the rooftop immediately. If you're using solar panels, ensure regular maintenance and proper installation. Clutter-free technology is energy-efficient, physically and spiritually.

What Should Your Rooftop Ideally Look Like?

According to Vastu, a rooftop should be open, clean, and full of light. Here are some bonus tips:

1. Grow positivity-boosting plants like Tulsi, Aloe Vera, or Money Plant.

2. Use soft or neutral colors, avoid heavy, dull, or dirty shades.

3. Dedicate a corner for meditation or yoga to amplify positive vibrations.

4. Avoid storing heavy, unused materials above living spaces like bedrooms.

Why Rooftop Energy Matters?

Your rooftop isn’t just a structural necessity, it’s an energetic mirror of your mental space. When you pile it with junk and unused items, it creates mental congestion and emotional stagnation. You may experience:

1. Irritability or sudden mood swings

2. Unexplained family disputes

3. Delays in career or business

4. Frequent illnesses or poor sleep

Out of sight doesn't mean out of impact. Energy flows where attention goes—and if your rooftop is a neglected mess, so might be other parts of your life.

Clean It Now or Regret It Later

Your rooftop should be a place of serenity, not storage. The five objects listed above are more than just items—they are symbols of blocked energy, stress, and imbalance. Removing them is like giving your home a breath of fresh, revitalizing air.

So, before it's too late, go take a look at your roof. What’s up there might be holding you back more than you think. Clean it. Clear it. And watch peace, progress, and prosperity flow back into your life.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)