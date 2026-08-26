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Thiruvonam 2026: Massive devotee rush at Pazhavangaadi Ganapathy Temple amid grand onam celebrations

Heavy crowds of devotees gathered at Pazhavangaadi Sree Maha Ganapathy Temple on Thiruvonam, marking the grand finale of Kerala’s Onam festival with vibrant traditions and celebrations. The festival, linked to King Mahabali’s legend, saw cultural festivities across the state, with greetings also extended by Narendra Modi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 05:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 05:33 PM IST
Thiruvonam 2026: Massive devotee rush at Pazhavangaadi Ganapathy Temple amid grand onam celebrations
Image Credit: ANI

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Thiruvonam 2026: Massive devotee rush at Pazhavangaadi Ganapathy Temple amid grand onam celebrations
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