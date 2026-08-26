/Thiruvonam 2026: Massive devotee rush at Pazhavangaadi Ganapathy Temple amid grand onam celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended warm wishes on Onam. In a post on X, he said, "Wishing everyone a beautiful Onam. This is a vibrant festival celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world. May this festival further empower the spirit of happiness, togetherness, and prosperity. Have a wonderful Onam. This is a vibrant festival that is being marked all over the world with immense fervour. May it further the spirit of happiness, togetherness and prosperity."