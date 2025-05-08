THIS Stone Will Boost Your Confidence, Courage And Vitality: Check Pros And Cons Of Coral Or Moonga

Coral or Moonga is a gemstone formed by marine creatures called coral polyps. They grow in warm seas and have a life-giving energy. Many wear it just because they are precious and pretty but in the spiritual world of astrology, and crystal healing it is important.

Crystal Healer and Tarot Card Reader Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe has listed the beautiful precious stone's pros and cons and you may be surprised.

Pros of Corals/Moonga

1. Boosts Confidence, Courage & Vitality

Coral is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, war, and energy. It is well known for increasing physical stamina, confidence, and mental strength. It is perfect for people who struggle with hesitation, suffer from low energy, or fear of confrontation.

2. Supports Blood, Bones & Reproductive Health

In holistic healing, Coral strengthens blood circulation, support reproductive organs, and aid in bone-related problems. It’s often recommended for those suffering with anemia, joint pain, or low physical strength.

3. Excellent for Leadership & Competitive Fields

Professionals in defense, law enforcement, sports, or politics are often advised to wear Red Coral to sharpen their decision-making. The stone helps in improving reaction time, and stay driven. It is a great stone for those in roles requiring boldness and fast action.

4. Protects Against Evil Eye & Black Magic

Coral has been used traditionally to ward off evil eye, hexes, and negative spiritual attacks. Many cultures use coral amulets or necklaces to protect children or those vulnerable to spiritual disturbances.

5. Improves Marital Harmony

For people suffering from relationship issues due to ego clashes or aggression, Coral can balance temper and bring emotional clarity, especially if Mars is malefic in their horoscope.

6. Balances the Root Chakra

Red Coral grounds your energy and helps stabilize your root chakra. It gives the wearer a sense of security, stability, and self-reliance, particularly useful when you feel lost, fearful, or disconnected.

Cons of Coral/Moonga

1. Not Meant for Everyone

Coral should not be worn casually. If Mars is ill-placed in your birth chart, wearing Coral can amplify aggression or accidents. Always consult an astrologer or your crystal healer before wearing it.

2. May Increase Anger or Impulsiveness

Since it carries fiery Mars energy, Coral can make some people more short-tempered, hasty, or emotionally reactive. Those prone to anger, jealousy, should avoid it unless advised by an expert.

3. Can Disrupt Peace

Sensitive people may find Coral’s energy too stimulating. It can disturb their inner peace or triggers insomnia, headaches, or palpitations. Pairing it with calming stones like Moonstone or Blue Lace Agate can help.

4. Needs Regular Purification

Coral is organic and porous and is prone to absorbing environmental energies. It must be regularly cleansed with raw milk or by soaking in saltwater overnight to maintain its energetic purity. Even selenite can be helpful.

5. May Interfere with Other Gemstones

Coral should not be worn with certain gemstones like Blue Sapphire (Saturn), Emerald (Mercury), or Diamond (Venus) unless specifically prescribed. Wearing conflicting stones can cause energy clashes in your aura.