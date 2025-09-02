Three Rotis In A Plate - Is It Inauspicious? Astrologer Says...

Rotis are integral to Indian diet and it's a healthy, wholesome food. But there are certain beliefs associated with eating rotis. It's often believed that keeping 3 rotis in a plate is inauspicious. This has been associated with negative energy. But is there any truth to these statements? Let's decode.

1. Tradition And Belief

In India, food is not just a means of filling the stomach, but is linked to culture and spirituality. In old times, the elders of the house used to forbid keeping 3 rotis on your plate.

- It was believed that the number 3 is incomplete and unbalanced. This number can cause instability and discord in life.

- Many families also have a belief that 3 rotis are given only in rituals like Shraddha or Pinddaan. Therefore, serving 3 rotis in the plate on regular days was considered inauspicious.

- Because of this, even today people serve 2, 4 or 5 rotis, but avoid 3 rotis.

2. Religious And Spiritual Point Of View

In scriptures, food is considered a form of "Annapurna". Food is consumed considering it as the blessing of the goddess.

- It is said that keeping 3 rotis in the plate weakens the sacred feeling of food and it is considered the entrance of negative energy.

- Many pundits and astrologers believe that the number 3 represents Trikaal (past, present and future) and using it in food can cause obstacles in life.

- However, all this is based on religious beliefs and everyone's viewpoint may be different.

3. Health And Practicality Aspect

Now if seen from practical and health point of view, then eating 3 rotis is not harmful to the body.

- 2–3 rotis give enough energy to a normal person in one meal.

- But the thing to note here is that many times people eat more to complete the “count of 3 rotis” even without being hungry. This increases the pressure on digestion.

- Especially eating more rotis in dinner can cause problems like gas, acidity and obesity.

- Therefore, it is more important to focus on a balanced diet, not just on superstition.

4. Social And Family Belief

This tradition is still followed strongly in villages and towns. While serving food, the elder members of the family explain to the children not to take 3 rotis.

- One reason for this is to maintain unity and tradition in the family.

- People believe that such small precautions maintain balance and positivity in life.

- Sometimes it is just a way of discipline, so that people do not waste more food than needed.

5. Scientific View

When it comes to science, of course no such argument holds true.

- The amount of energy the body needs, that many rotis should be eaten.

- Scientists believe that keeping superstition aside, people should focus on the nutritional value and what body needs.

6. No 3 Rotis On Plate: Why Do People Still Follow This Tradition?

Many times when a tradition is followed for generations, then people continue to follow it without questioning.

- Beliefs related to food are directly linked to the peace and happiness of life.

- People are afraid that if the rules are broken, there can be negative consequences.

- According to psychology, a person does only that which gives him mental peace. Perhaps this is the reason why even today people avoid keeping 3 rotis in the plate.

7. What to do and what not to do

- Food should always be eaten with a feeling of reverence and gratitude.

- Take as many rotis as you are hungry for, do not eat more just to complete the count.

- If there is a family tradition of not eating 3 rotis, then respect it.

- Explain to children that the purpose of food is not just to fill the stomach but to keep the body and mind healthy.



If there is a tradition in your family of not eating 3 rotis, then respect it, but do not look at it only with fear or negativity. Remember, the real importance is that the food is balanced, nutritious and consumed with gratitude. This is the real way to keep life positive and happy.

