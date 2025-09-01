Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: India To Witness Rare ‘Blood Moon’ On THIS Date - Check Timings, Sutak Rules & Viewing Guide

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025: Astronomy lovers and sky gazers in India are in for a celestial treat, a total lunar eclipse will light up the night sky on September 7 and 8, 2025. The event, also called a “Blood Moon”, will be visible across the country, including major cities like New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

According to the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium, the eclipse can be viewed safely with the naked eye. No telescopes or glasses are required, provided the skies remain clear.

Eclipse Timings in India (IST)

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Here are important dates and timings as per Drik Panchang:

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 8:58 PM (Sep 7)

Partial Eclipse Begins: 9:57 PM (Sep 7)

Total Eclipse Begins: 11:01 PM (Sep 7)

Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM (Sep 7)

Total Eclipse Ends: 12:22 AM (Sep 8)

Partial Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM (Sep 8)

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 2:24 AM (Sep 8)

Total Eclipse Duration: 1 hr 21 mins

Overall Eclipse Duration: 5 hrs 24 mins

Sutak Timings (New Delhi)

Sutak Begins: 12:19 PM (Sep 7)

Sutak Ends: 1:26 AM (Sep 8)

For children, elderly, and sick: Sutak begins 6:36 PM

In Hindu tradition, Sutak is a period of ritual restrictions observed before and during the eclipse. However, penumbral eclipses hold no religious significance, and only the umbral phase (when the Moon visibly darkens) is considered important.

Lunar Eclipse & Hindu Beliefs

In Hinduism, Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) carries spiritual importance if the eclipse is visible to the naked eye. Rituals, fasting, and avoiding certain activities are recommended during Sutak. If the eclipse is not visible in your city, it is not observed.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)