Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Is it the First Blood Moon of the Year? Check date, time, where to watch, and visibility in India

Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: On March 3, 2026, the Moon will turn a deep red colour during a total lunar eclipse. This rare and beautiful event is often called the “Red Moon” or “Blood Moon.” Many people around the world will be able to see this magical sight in the night sky.

Date and Time of the Red Moon 2026

The total lunar eclipse will take place in the early hours of March 3, 2026.

However, the exact time will vary depending on your country and time zone. Some places will see it in the evening, while others will see it late at night or early in the morning.

What is a Total Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes directly between the Sun and the Moon.

When this happens, the Earth blocks the sunlight that normally lights up the Moon. The Moon then moves fully into the Earth’s shadow. Instead of going completely dark, it turns red or orange. This only happens on a full moon.

Why does the Moon Turn Red?

Even though the Earth blocks most of the Sun’s light, a small amount of sunlight still reaches the Moon.

This light passes through the Earth’s atmosphere. The atmosphere filters out blue light and allows red and orange light to pass through. Because of this, the Moon looks red.

It is similar to how the sky looks red during sunrise or sunset.

Where will the Red Moon be visible?

The total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, will be visible in many parts of the world:

East Asia and Australia – Visible in the evening

Pacific region – Visible throughout the night

North and Central America – Visible in the early morning

Far western South America – Visible in the early morning

Central Asia and large parts of South America – Partially visible

It will not be visible in Africa and Europe.

Is the Lunar Eclipse visible in India?

No, this total lunar eclipse will not be visible in India.

People in India will not be able to see the red Moon on March 3, 2026, as the eclipse will occur during daytime hours in the country.

When and Where to watch the Lunar Eclipse?

If you are in a region where the eclipse is visible, simply step outside when the eclipse begins in your local time zone.

You do not need any special equipment. A lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with your naked eyes. If the sky is clear, you can enjoy the view easily. Binoculars can give you a closer look, but they are not necessary.

The total lunar eclipse on March 3, 2026, will be a rare and breathtaking event for those who can see it. Watching the Moon glow red in the night sky is a beautiful reminder of the wonders of space. If you are in a location where it is visible, do not miss this once-in-a-while celestial show.

