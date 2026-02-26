Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it be visible in India? Check date, sutak kaal, city-wise timings and how to watch

India will witness its first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026 on March 3, 2026, and interestingly, it falls on the same day as Holi. This makes the event both astronomically exciting and culturally important.

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon. This time, it will be a Total Lunar Eclipse, which means the Moon may turn copper-red during the peak phase. This red Moon is popularly called a Blood Moon.

In many parts of India, people will see a special type of eclipse called a Grastodaya Eclipse, where the Moon rises already darkened.

Here is everything explained:-

According to Drik Panchang,

Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and Full Timings (March 3, 2026)

The eclipse will go through different stages during the day:-

Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 2:14 PM

Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:30 PM

Total Eclipse Begins: 4:58 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 5:25 PM

Total Eclipse Ends: 5:32 PM

Partial Eclipse Ends: 6:47 PM

Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 7:53 PM

However, in most Indian cities, the Moon will rise in the evening, so people will only see the later part of the eclipse.

Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?

Yes, the March 3, 2026, Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India.

Northeast India will get the best view.

Other regions will mostly see the partial phase.

Some cities may see the Moon rising while it is already eclipsed.

Chandra Grahan 2026: Sutak Kaal timings in India

According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak Kaal for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse starts.

Sutak Begins: 6:20 AM on March 3, 2026

Sutak Ends: After the eclipse ends in the evening

People who follow religious customs may observe certain restrictions during this time. Practices can vary depending on region and belief.

City-Wise Visibility: Where Will It Be Seen in India?

Northeast India – Best Visibility

These cities will see the most dramatic view:

Guwahati – 5:45 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise

Dibrugarh – 5:40 PM: Deep totality visible

Itanagar – 5:35 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise

Shillong – 5:44 PM: Blood Moon visible

In these areas, the Moon may appear deep red as it rises.

Eastern India

Kolkata – 6:00 PM: Late total or partial phase

Bhubaneswar – 6:05 PM: Partial eclipse

Patna – 6:12 PM: Partial eclipse

Delhi, North & Central India

New Delhi – 6:26 PM: Ending partial phase

Jaipur – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse

Lucknow – 6:18 PM: Partial eclipse

Bhopal – 6:24 PM: Partial eclipse

In these cities, totality may end before the Moon rises.

Western India

Mumbai – 6:30 PM: Late partial phase

Ahmedabad – 6:35 PM: Brief partial

Pune – 6:32 PM: Final phase

Southern India

Chennai – 6:15 PM: Partial eclipse

Bengaluru – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse

Hyderabad – 6:22 PM: Partial eclipse

Thiruvananthapuram – 6:23 PM: Partial eclipse

Why is it called a Grastodaya Eclipse?

“Grastodaya” means the Moon rises while already eclipsed.

On March 3, many Indian cities will not see the eclipse begin. Instead, the Moon will rise in the evening while it is already partially or totally covered by Earth’s shadow.

What is a Lunar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when:

The Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.

The Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon.

The Moon becomes dark or reddish.

Why does the moon turn red? (Blood moon explained)

During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon may turn red.

This happens because:

Earth’s atmosphere blocks blue light.

Red light bends and reaches the Moon.

The Moon reflects this red light to us.

This is similar to why sunsets appear red.

Types of Lunar Eclipses

Total Lunar Eclipse – The entire Moon enters Earth’s dark shadow and may turn red.

Partial Lunar Eclipse – Only part of the Moon is covered.

Penumbral Lunar Eclipse – The Moon passes through Earth’s lighter shadow and only appears slightly dim.

Holi and Lunar Eclipse: What it means

Since this eclipse falls on Holi, it has cultural importance.

Some people may observe Sutak rules if the eclipse is visible in their area. However, traditions and practices differ across regions.

Why doesn’t a Lunar Eclipse happen every month?

Even though there is a Full Moon every month:

The Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees.

Most months, the Sun, Earth and Moon do not align perfectly.

That’s why eclipses are rare.

Is it Safe to watch the Lunar Eclipse?

Yes.

A lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye.

No special glasses are required.

How to watch the Lunar Eclipse?

Step outside around your city’s moonrise time.

Look towards the eastern horizon.

Choose a place with a clear sky and less pollution.

If the weather is cloudy, live streaming may be available on space agencies like NASA.

Why this Eclipse is Special

It is the first lunar eclipse of 2026.

It happens on Holi, making it culturally significant.

Northeast India gets the best view.

It appears as a rare Grastodaya eclipse.

For skywatchers, photographers and festival observers, March 3, 2026, could be a memorable mix of celebration and celestial beauty.

