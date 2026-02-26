Total Lunar Eclipse 2026: Will it be visible in India? Check date, sutak kaal, city-wise timings and how to watch
The Total Lunar Eclipse 2026 will be visible across many parts of India on March 3, coinciding with Holi, with city-wise moonrise timings and Sutak Kaal details to note. Here’s everything you need to know about visibility, eclipse phases, and how to watch this rare celestial event safely.
- India will witness its first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026 on March 3, 2026.
- This makes the event both astronomically exciting and culturally important.
- A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.
India will witness its first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026 on March 3, 2026, and interestingly, it falls on the same day as Holi. This makes the event both astronomically exciting and culturally important.
A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon. This time, it will be a Total Lunar Eclipse, which means the Moon may turn copper-red during the peak phase. This red Moon is popularly called a Blood Moon.
In many parts of India, people will see a special type of eclipse called a Grastodaya Eclipse, where the Moon rises already darkened.
Here is everything explained:-
According to Drik Panchang,
Lunar Eclipse 2026: Date and Full Timings (March 3, 2026)
The eclipse will go through different stages during the day:-
Penumbral Eclipse Begins: 2:14 PM
Partial Eclipse Begins: 3:30 PM
Total Eclipse Begins: 4:58 PM
Maximum Eclipse: 5:25 PM
Total Eclipse Ends: 5:32 PM
Partial Eclipse Ends: 6:47 PM
Penumbral Eclipse Ends: 7:53 PM
However, in most Indian cities, the Moon will rise in the evening, so people will only see the later part of the eclipse.
Will the Lunar Eclipse be visible in India?
Yes, the March 3, 2026, Total Lunar Eclipse will be visible in India.
Northeast India will get the best view.
Other regions will mostly see the partial phase.
Some cities may see the Moon rising while it is already eclipsed.
Chandra Grahan 2026: Sutak Kaal timings in India
According to Drik Panchang, the Sutak Kaal for a lunar eclipse begins 9 hours before the eclipse starts.
Sutak Begins: 6:20 AM on March 3, 2026
Sutak Ends: After the eclipse ends in the evening
People who follow religious customs may observe certain restrictions during this time. Practices can vary depending on region and belief.
City-Wise Visibility: Where Will It Be Seen in India?
Northeast India – Best Visibility
These cities will see the most dramatic view:
Guwahati – 5:45 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise
Dibrugarh – 5:40 PM: Deep totality visible
Itanagar – 5:35 PM: Total eclipse at moonrise
Shillong – 5:44 PM: Blood Moon visible
In these areas, the Moon may appear deep red as it rises.
Eastern India
Kolkata – 6:00 PM: Late total or partial phase
Bhubaneswar – 6:05 PM: Partial eclipse
Patna – 6:12 PM: Partial eclipse
Delhi, North & Central India
New Delhi – 6:26 PM: Ending partial phase
Jaipur – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse
Lucknow – 6:18 PM: Partial eclipse
Bhopal – 6:24 PM: Partial eclipse
In these cities, totality may end before the Moon rises.
Western India
Mumbai – 6:30 PM: Late partial phase
Ahmedabad – 6:35 PM: Brief partial
Pune – 6:32 PM: Final phase
Southern India
Chennai – 6:15 PM: Partial eclipse
Bengaluru – 6:28 PM: Partial eclipse
Hyderabad – 6:22 PM: Partial eclipse
Thiruvananthapuram – 6:23 PM: Partial eclipse
Why is it called a Grastodaya Eclipse?
“Grastodaya” means the Moon rises while already eclipsed.
On March 3, many Indian cities will not see the eclipse begin. Instead, the Moon will rise in the evening while it is already partially or totally covered by Earth’s shadow.
What is a Lunar Eclipse?
A lunar eclipse happens when:
The Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon.
The Earth’s shadow falls on the Moon.
The Moon becomes dark or reddish.
Why does the moon turn red? (Blood moon explained)
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon may turn red.
This happens because:
Earth’s atmosphere blocks blue light.
Red light bends and reaches the Moon.
The Moon reflects this red light to us.
This is similar to why sunsets appear red.
Types of Lunar Eclipses
Total Lunar Eclipse – The entire Moon enters Earth’s dark shadow and may turn red.
Partial Lunar Eclipse – Only part of the Moon is covered.
Penumbral Lunar Eclipse – The Moon passes through Earth’s lighter shadow and only appears slightly dim.
Holi and Lunar Eclipse: What it means
Since this eclipse falls on Holi, it has cultural importance.
Some people may observe Sutak rules if the eclipse is visible in their area. However, traditions and practices differ across regions.
Why doesn’t a Lunar Eclipse happen every month?
Even though there is a Full Moon every month:
The Moon’s orbit is tilted by about 5 degrees.
Most months, the Sun, Earth and Moon do not align perfectly.
That’s why eclipses are rare.
Is it Safe to watch the Lunar Eclipse?
Yes.
A lunar eclipse is completely safe to watch with the naked eye.
No special glasses are required.
How to watch the Lunar Eclipse?
Step outside around your city’s moonrise time.
Look towards the eastern horizon.
Choose a place with a clear sky and less pollution.
If the weather is cloudy, live streaming may be available on space agencies like NASA.
Why this Eclipse is Special
It is the first lunar eclipse of 2026.
It happens on Holi, making it culturally significant.
Northeast India gets the best view.
It appears as a rare Grastodaya eclipse.
For skywatchers, photographers and festival observers, March 3, 2026, could be a memorable mix of celebration and celestial beauty.
As the first Total Lunar Eclipse of 2026 coincides with Holi, it offers a rare blend of celestial wonder and cultural significance. Whether you are a skywatcher, a photography enthusiast, or someone observing religious traditions, this Chandra Grahan is worth marking on your calendar. Check your city’s moonrise time, stay updated on Sutak Kaal if you follow rituals, and step outside to witness this spectacular cosmic event safely with the naked eye.
