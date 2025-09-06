Total Lunar Eclipse Horoscope: How Zodiac Signs Will Be Impacted As Moon Transitions In Aquarius

On September 7, 2025, a total lunar eclipse will take place. While it will be visible from only certain parts of the world, this powerful Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) in Aquarius will take place, coinciding with a rare Rahu–Shani coalition. This total lunar eclipse is taking place on the day of Purnima Shradh during Bhadrapada Month, as per Hindu calendar. According to astrologers, this alignment is set to bring sudden shifts, unexpected developments, and deep emotional and professional transformations across the zodiacs. Astrologer Saloni Choudhary says that while eclipses are often associated with challenges, they also create opportunities for growth, self-awareness, and realignment of priorities. She shares her predictions for the 12 zodiac signs for this period. Read on.

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Aries may experience sudden changes in career or personal life this week. Projects might face unexpected delays, or new responsibilities could emerge, demanding flexibility. Avoid impulsive decisions and focus on careful planning. Emotional resilience and patience will help navigate turbulent moments successfully.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Financial and relational matters are likely to face sudden shifts. Investments or monetary decisions might not proceed as planned. Avoid making hasty financial choices and focus on communication with loved ones. This is a good time to reassess goals and ensure stability in your finances and relationships.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini may face unexpected challenges at work, especially in teamwork or collaborative projects. Misunderstandings could arise if communication is unclear. Patience and adaptability will be key. While the eclipse may create obstacles, it also encourages creative problem-solving and new approaches to professional matters.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Emotional fluctuations are prominent for Cancer during this eclipse. Past feelings or unresolved issues may resurface, requiring reflection and inner clarity. Avoid hasty emotional reactions and focus on meditation, journaling, or quiet reflection. Emotional self-care is essential during this transformative period.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Professional responsibilities may shift suddenly, bringing both challenges and opportunities. Leadership roles or important projects could undergo unexpected changes. Strategic thinking, flexibility, and patience will help you adapt successfully. Avoid conflicts at work and focus on long-term outcomes.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo may notice disruptions in daily routines or financial stability. Sudden expenses or work schedule changes are possible. Maintaining organization, careful planning, and financial prudence will help navigate this week. This is a good time to review long-term goals and make adjustments as needed.

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Partnerships and collaborations are likely to face sudden changes. Business alliances, personal relationships, or joint ventures could experience unexpected developments. Diplomacy, balance, and clear communication are vital to maintaining harmony. Avoid making assumptions and assess situations carefully.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Deep emotional insights and personal transformations are highlighted for Scorpio. Hidden truths or long-standing issues may come to the surface, prompting self-reflection and growth. Embrace necessary changes and trust your intuition in making decisions. Spiritual awareness and emotional release are encouraged.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius may experience unexpected disruptions in travel, education, or professional plans. Flexibility and open-mindedness will help in navigating these changes. Challenges may offer new learning experiences and opportunities for growth. Focus on adapting rather than resisting sudden developments.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Professional responsibilities and long-term projects may undergo sudden shifts. Maintaining discipline, strategic thinking, and patience is essential. Financial prudence is advised, as unexpected expenditures could occur. This is a period to reassess professional priorities and plan for stability.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

As the eclipse occurs in your sign, Aquarius may feel turbulence in personal and social life. Sudden events could challenge routines and priorities. Take time to reflect on personal goals, relationships, and lifestyle choices. Mindful adaptation and awareness will help manage this transformative phase effectively.

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces is likely to experience heightened intuition and emotional awareness. Sudden developments may prompt introspection, self-discovery, and inner growth. Focus on maintaining emotional balance, practicing self-care, and embracing opportunities for spiritual development.