Troubled By Family Disputes? Try THESE Vastu Remedies Today To Bring Back Happiness

According to Vastu Shastra, the primary cause of conflicts and stress in a home may be Vastu defects. If you are troubled by frequent family disputes, you can bring peace and happiness to your home by following some simple Vastu remedies. Let’s explore some effective Vastu solutions.

Keep the northeast corner of the house clean

The northeast corner, known as Ishan Kon, is considered the main source of positive energy in the house. Clutter or dirt in this direction can increase negative energy, leading to family disputes. Therefore, always keep the northeast corner clean and place a prayer area or deity idols here. This will enhance the flow of positive energy in the home and strengthen family relationships.

Use rock salt

Rock salt helps in eliminating negative energy. Place small pieces of rock salt in every corner of the house and replace them every month. Additionally, mix a little rock salt in water while mopping the floor once a week. This will remove negative energy from the home and enhance love and harmony among family members.

Install a statue of Lord Buddha

Keeping a statue of Lord Buddha in the house brings peace and prosperity. According to Vastu Shastra, placing a Buddha statue in the northeast corner or balcony enhances mutual understanding and love among family members, reducing conflicts.

Keep the main entrance clean

The main entrance is the pathway for positive energy to enter the house. Always keep it clean and free from broken items or clutter. Decorate the entrance with a beautiful toran or bandhanwar and clean it regularly. This helps maintain peace and harmony in the home, reducing conflicts among family members.

Proper placement of deity idols

Deity idols in the temple should not be placed facing each other. Additionally, there should not be multiple idols or pictures of the same deity. Doing so can increase negative energy in the house, potentially leading to conflicts within the family.

Worship Lord Hanuman

On Tuesdays, light a five-faced (Panchmukhi) oil lamp in front of Lord Hanuman and burn Ashtagandha incense to spread its fragrance throughout the house. This enhances positive energy and strengthens love among family members. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is also highly beneficial. Offering red flowers, jaggery with roasted gram, and vermillion (sindoor) to Lord Hanuman ensures his special blessings on the family.

If family disputes persist, visit a Hanuman temple, light a lamp with jasmine oil, and recite the Sankat Mochan Stotra. This remedy helps promote peace and harmony within the family.

Remove faulty electrical appliances

Do not keep faulty or fused bulbs, broken clocks, or other damaged electronic appliances in the house, as they attract negative energy, leading to stress and conflicts among family members. Repair or remove such items immediately.

According to Vastu Shastra, broken clocks hinder the flow of time and can slow down progress in life. Similarly, defective bulbs and damaged objects create an inauspicious atmosphere in the home. Regularly check electronic appliances and remove unnecessary broken items to maintain a positive environment and improve harmony within the family.

Keep shoes and slippers organized

Do not leave shoes and slippers scattered around the house; always keep them organized in a designated place. Disorganized footwear promotes negative energy, which can lead to conflicts within the family.

Especially, keeping dirty or cluttered shoes near the main entrance increases the entry of negative energy into the home. According to Vastu Shastra, the west or south direction is the most suitable for storing footwear. Additionally, organizing shoes properly at night helps maintain peace and reduces stress among family members.

Place family pictures in the right direction

Place joint family pictures in the southwest direction of the house. This enhances love and harmony among family members and reduces conflicts. According to Vastu, the southwest direction symbolizes stability and strength, so placing family pictures here strengthens relationships.

If family pictures are placed in the wrong direction, it may lead to misunderstandings and disputes. Additionally, ensure that family photos are framed, well-maintained, and in good condition. Replace broken or faded pictures to maintain positive energy in the home.

Avoid clutter in the house

Clutter in the house attracts negative energy, so always keep your home clean and organized. Remove old and unused items to maintain the flow of positive energy and ensure peace within the family.

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping broken furniture, unnecessary objects, or junk increases negativity, leading to disagreements and stress among family members. Special attention should be given to cleanliness in the kitchen and bedroom, as these areas are closely linked to family prosperity and relationships. Keeping the house tidy and well-arranged promotes positive energy, creating a pleasant and peaceful atmosphere.

