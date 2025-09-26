Advertisement
Troubled With Financial Losses? Avoid These Foods On Fridays To Bring Back Fortune

Fasting on Fridays is believed to strengthen the influence of planet Venus in your horoscope, bringing wealth, prosperity, and a life of luxury, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2025, 01:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Friday is considered highly auspicious as it is dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, happiness, and prosperity. It is also a day when devotees worship Santoshi Mata and Shitala Mata. Many observe fasts dedicated to Santoshi Mata and Vaibhavlakshmi on this day, believing that following the fast and performing puja according to prescribed rituals can fulfil even the biggest wishes. There are specific rules to observe during the Friday fast, and certain actions are forbidden. Performing these prohibited tasks on Friday is believed to invite poverty and financial hardship.

Things You Should Not Do on Friday

  1. On Fridays, avoid consuming tamasic foods, as this is believed to displease Goddess Lakshmi. It is recommended to eat home-cooked, satvik meals instead. 
  2. Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited on Fridays, as eating meat is said to anger Goddess Lakshmi, Santoshi Mata, and Shitala Mata. Sour foods should also be avoided on this day.
  3. Fridays are also considered inauspicious for purchasing property, electronics, kitchen utensils, or items used in religious rituals, as well as anything sour. Such actions are believed to upset Goddess Lakshmi and reduce prosperity in the home. 
  4. In contrast, buying gold, silver, luxury cars, decorative items, or a house on Friday is considered highly auspicious, bringing happiness and prosperity to the household.
  5. Additionally, borrowing money on Fridays should be avoided, as it is said to displease Goddess Lakshmi. This act is also believed to weaken Venus in one’s horoscope, leading to financial difficulties.

Observing dietary restrictions on Fridays is a longstanding tradition in Hindu culture, believed to enhance spiritual and material well-being. Consuming tamasic foods such as meat, garlic, and onions is discouraged, as they are thought to diminish mental clarity and attract negative energies. Instead, devotees are encouraged to partake in satvik (pure) foods, aligning with the day's auspicious nature. Adhering to these practices is believed to invite blessings from deities like Goddess Lakshmi and Santoshi Mata, fostering prosperity and contentment. Therefore, mindful eating on Fridays is not only a spiritual discipline but also a means to cultivate financial and emotional harmony.

