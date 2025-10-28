Tulsi Vivah 2025: Check Date, Time, Tithi, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat, And Regional Significance Of This Auspicious Hindu Festival

Tulsi Vivah is not just a ritual but a sacred symbol of devotion, purity, and prosperity in Hindu culture. This divine union of Goddess Tulsi and Lord Vishnu marks the beginning of the auspicious wedding season and fills homes with positivity and divine energy. Celebrating this holy festival with faith, simplicity, and joy brings peace, harmony, and blessings into one’s life. Whether you perform Tulsi Vivah at home or in a temple, the key is to do it with pure devotion and a grateful heart — for where Tulsi is worshipped, there resides Lord Vishnu Himself.

Tulsi Vivah 2025 Date and Tithi

According to drik panchang, The sacred festival of Tulsi Vivah will be celebrated on Sunday, November 2, 2025. According to the Hindu Panchang, the Dwadashi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha in Kartik month is considered the most auspicious day for performing Tulsi Vivah.

Dwadashi Tithi Begins: 07:31 AM on November 2, 2025

Dwadashi Tithi Ends: 05:07 AM on November 3, 2025

Some devotees also observe Tulsi Vivah between Devuthani Ekadashi and Kartik Purnima, as this five-day period is believed to bring immense blessings.

Spiritual Significance of Tulsi Vivah

Tulsi Vivah is the ceremonial marriage of Tulsi Mata (Holy Basil)—considered the earthly manifestation of Goddess Vrinda—to Lord Vishnu or his incarnation Shaligram Ji. This sacred ritual marks the beginning of the Hindu wedding season and holds immense religious importance.

According to the Padma Purana, performing Tulsi Vivah grants the same virtue as Kanyadaan (donating a daughter). It is said to bring prosperity, peace, and marital bliss into one’s life. Couples who do not have daughters often organize Tulsi Vivah to earn divine blessings.

When Is Tulsi Vivah Celebrated?

According to drik panchang, Tulsi Vivah can be performed on any day from Devuthani Ekadashi to Kartik Purnima, but the Dwadashi Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha is considered most auspicious. Below are the key dates for 2025:

Kartik Shukla Ekadashi: November 1, 2025

Kartik Shukla Dwadashi (Tulsi Vivah): November 2, 2025

Kartik Shukla Trayodashi: November 3, 2025

Kartik Shukla Chaturdashi: November 4, 2025

Kartik Purnima: November 5, 2025

How To Perform Tulsi Vivah – Step-by-Step Puja Vidhi

According to dik panchang, On Tulsi Vivah day, devotees decorate the Tulsi plant as a bride and Shaligram Ji as a groom, symbolizing the divine union of Goddess Vrinda and Lord Vishnu. Here’s how to perform the puja:

Wake up before sunrise, bathe, and wear clean clothes.

Place the Tulsi plant in a clean, decorated space.

Create a Rangoli and set up a Mandap (wedding canopy) using flowers, mango leaves, and banana stems.

Install Lord Shaligram near the Tulsi plant.

Bathe both with Panchamrit and Ganga Jal.

Dress Tulsi Mata in a red saree or chunari and Shaligram Ji in traditional attire.

Offer flowers, sweets, fruits, and incense.

Chant marriage mantras and perform the symbolic wedding ceremony.

Take seven rounds (pheras) around the Tulsi plant and Shaligram Ji.

Conclude with Aarti and distribute Prasad among devotees.

It is believed that performing this ritual brings happiness, removes negativity, and attracts divine grace in the household.

Regional Celebrations Across India

Vrindavan & Mathura: Tulsi Vivah is celebrated with grandeur in temples and homes, following traditional Hindu marriage rituals like Haldi, Mehendi, Jaymala, and Pheras.

Bihar (Sounja Village): The festival is observed collectively by villagers over three days with Vedic recitations, processions, and Ramcharitmanas path.

Maharashtra: The ceremony includes a ritual cloth (Antarpat) between Tulsi and Vishnu idols, followed by Mangalashtak mantras.

Saurashtra: A symbolic wedding procession (Baraat) is carried from Lord Vishnu’s temple to Tulsi Mata’s temple, accompanied by devotional songs and dance.

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Known as Tulasi Kalyanam, where an Amla branch represents Lord Vishnu and is ritually married to Tulsi Mata.

Tulsi Vivah 2025, falling on November 2, symbolises devotion, purity, and the divine union of nature and divinity. This sacred festival not only celebrates the spiritual bond between Tulsi and Lord Vishnu but also marks the start of the auspicious wedding season in India. Performing Tulsi Vivah with faith and devotion is believed to bring harmony, prosperity, and everlasting blessings into one’s life.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)