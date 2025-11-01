Tulsi Vivah 2025: Essential Do’s And Don’ts To Follow While Performing The Sacred Wedding Ceremony At Home

Tulsi Vivah marks the divine union of Goddess Tulsi (Holy Basil) with Lord Vishnu (in the form of Shaligram). This holy Hindu festival signifies the beginning of the auspicious marriage season in India and holds deep spiritual and cultural value. In 2025, devotees across the country will celebrate Tulsi Vivah with traditional rituals, devotion, and joy.

To ensure the ceremony is conducted properly and respectfully, here are the important do’s and don’ts to follow during Tulsi Vivah 2025.

Significance of Tulsi Vivah

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to drik panchang, Tulsi is considered an earthly form of Goddess Lakshmi, and her marriage to Lord Vishnu (Shaligram) represents purity, faith, and eternal love. Performing Tulsi Vivah is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and marital harmony to the family. It also marks the end of the Chaturmas period and the beginning of auspicious events like weddings.

Do’s of Tulsi Vivah 2025

1. Observe the Correct Date and Muhurat

Before beginning the ceremony, check the Panchang or consult a priest to find the accurate date and auspicious muhurat for Tulsi Vivah. Performing the puja at the right time enhances its spiritual benefits.

2. Purify and Decorate the Tulsi Plant

Clean the Tulsi pot thoroughly and decorate it with flowers, mango leaves, and rangoli. Many devotees beautifully dress the Tulsi plant like a bride in a red saree, bangles, and ornaments to symbolize her divine marriage.

3. Set Up the Mandap (Wedding Pavilion)

Prepare a small mandap or altar where the wedding rituals will take place. Place the Shaligram (representation of Lord Vishnu) or a picture of the deity beside the Tulsi plant to symbolise the divine couple.

4. Perform the Puja Vidhi with Devotion

Light a ghee diya, offer haldi, kumkum, akshat (rice), flowers, and sweets to Tulsi and Shaligram. Chant Tulsi and Vishnu mantras or recite the Tulsi Vivah Katha to complete the rituals with faith and devotion.

5. Share Prasad and Offer Food to the Needy

After the puja, distribute prasad, which usually includes sweets and Tulsi leaves, among family members and guests. Offering food to the poor or performing charitable acts on this day is said to bring abundant blessings.

Don’ts of Tulsi Vivah 2025

1. Avoid Performing the Puja Without Purity

Always take a bath and wear clean, traditional clothes before beginning the rituals. Avoid conducting the puja if you are unwell or have consumed non-vegetarian food.

2. Do Not Pluck Tulsi Leaves on Dwadashi

Never pluck Tulsi leaves on Dwadashi (the day after Ekadashi), as it is believed that the plant rests that day. Collect leaves a day before the ceremony instead.

3. Avoid Arguments or Negative Energy

Maintain a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere throughout the ceremony. Avoid anger, conflicts, or negative emotions during the rituals, as it is a day dedicated to divine love and purity.

4. Don’t Use Broken Utensils or Stale Offerings

Always use clean utensils and fresh flowers during the puja. Avoid offering wilted flowers, spoiled food, or damaged items, as they are considered inauspicious.

5. Abstain from Alcohol and Non-Vegetarian Food

Keep the day sattvic (pure) by avoiding alcohol, meat, onion, and garlic. Maintaining purity in food and thoughts is an essential part of the ritual.

Spiritual Benefits of Performing Tulsi Vivah at Home

Performing Tulsi Vivah at home is believed to attract divine blessings, happiness, and prosperity into one’s life. For unmarried individuals, it is said to bring luck in finding an ideal life partner, while married couples gain strength, harmony, and lifelong companionship. Performing the ritual with devotion at home also purifies the environment and invites positive energy into the family.

Tulsi Vivah is not just a religious event—it’s a celebration of divine love, purity, and devotion. Observing the correct do’s and don’ts ensures that the ceremony is performed with sincerity and brings peace, prosperity, and positivity to your home.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)