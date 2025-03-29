Ugadi And Gudi Padwa 2025: Date, Timings, History, Significance, Rituals, And How These Festivals Are Celebrated

Ugadi, Gudi Padwa 2025: The Telugu New Year Day, or Ugadi, is the first day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar. The Hindus celebrate it in a big way in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka. While the same festival is celebrated as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra and Yugadi in Karnataka, it commemorates the advent of spring and the harvesting of rabi crops.

Ugadi and Gudi Padwa celebrate the onset of a new year in various regions of India, on the first day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Chaitra. In 2025, both festivals will coincide on Sunday, March 30, with the commencement of another major celebration—Chaitra Navratri.

Date And Timings of Ugadi And Gudi Padwa 2025:

Here are the date and timings as per Drik Panchang:

► Telugu Shaka Samvat 1947 Begins

► Ugadi on Sunday, March 30, 2025

► Pratipada Tithi Begins - 16:27 on Mar 29, 2025

► Pratipada Tithi Ends - 12:49 on Mar 30, 2025

Ugadi 2025: The Telugu New Year and Its Significance

Ugadi, also called Yugadi (derived from "Yug" meaning age and "Adi" meaning beginning), is a major festival in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, symbolizing new beginnings and prosperity. As the Telugu New Year, it is a time for joy, reflection, and cultural traditions.

Families start the day by cleaning their homes and drawing beautiful rangolis with flower petals and colored rice. Wearing new clothes, people gather to offer prayers, greet loved ones, and enjoy special festive delicacies prepared just for the occasion. Ugadi Pachadi, a unique dish that blends six flavors—sweet, sour, bitter, salty, tangy, and spicy—reminds everyone of life’s different experiences.

According to mythology, Lord Brahma created the universe on this very day, making Ugadi a deeply spiritual and significant festival.

Gudi Padwa 2025: A New Year Celebration in Maharashtra

On the same day, Maharashtra will celebrate Gudi Padwa, another vibrant festival marking the Hindu New Year. It is believed that Lord Brahma recreated the world after a great natural disaster, bringing forth a new era of truth and justice.

People wake up early, take a traditional oil bath, and wear new clothes before decorating their homes with colorful rangoli. A key highlight of Gudi Padwa is the hoisting of the "Gudi", a decorated flag symbolizing victory, prosperity, and good luck. This tradition is believed to bring blessings and ward off negativity.

Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are filled with joy, rituals, and cultural pride, bringing families together to celebrate new beginnings with hope and positivity. Happy Ugadi and Gudi Padwa!

