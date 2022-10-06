Unique baby names that are hidden in Hanuman Chalisa - check full list and select a name for your child

Names of baby boys and girls: Choosing the right name for your child is very important as the child bears the identity associated with the name throughout their lives, till the end of life. As per astrology, the effect of one's name can be felt in one's life. A person has qualities and personality according to their name, and so a lot of thought goes into naming a child. Hanuman Chalisa is very sacred in Hinduism and it is believed that reciting Hanuman Chalisa, especially on Tuesdays, can help keep one's trouble at bay. But did you know, there are several names mentioned in Hanuman Chalisa, which can be ideal for your baby boy or girl ? Let's check out the list:

Saroj - This means lotus; it's a unisex name

Manu - A boy's name, it stands for someone wise, ruler of the earth

Raghuvar - Lord Hanuman; beloved of Lord Rama

Bimal - Bimal means pure, white

Pawan - Pawan means wind, someone as brave as air

Hanuman - The name stands for someone with pride, honour, and selflessness

Sagar - It means the ocean - it implies a strong spirit, a born leader

Ram - Ram is the seventh incarnation of the god Vishnu as per Hinduism, the name stands for someone who's supreme

Anjani - The mother of lord Hanuman; it also means Maya (illusion)

Mahabir - One who is brave and courageous

Bikram - Bikram means valour, strength

Shankar - The name stands for auspicious. This is the name of Lord Shiva who is considered to be beneficient, one who gives bliss

Kesari - Kesari means saffron or (as brave as) lion; it's usually a girl's name

Also read: 20 rare, beautiful names of Indian baby boys and girls starting with R and their meaning - check list

Apart from the above names, you can also choose a name for your child from these:

Tej (meaning light, lustrous), Prabhu (master or the prince), Lakhan (distinguished and achiever like lord Rama's brother), Sita (goddess of the land), Bhima (someone who's formidable), Ramchandra (lord Rama), Nidhi (brilliant), Siddhi (achievement, perfection).

Among one of the sacraments in Hinduism, the naming ceremony is one. This shows the importance of choosing the right name for a child.

Also read: 20 unique names for Indian boys and girls starting with letter 'P'