NewsLifestyleCultureValentine’s Week 2026 full calendar: From Rose day, Kiss day, to Valentines day; dates, meaning, and how each day is celebrated
VALENTINE’S WEEK 2026

Valentine’s Week 2026 full calendar: From Rose day, Kiss day, to Valentine's day; dates, meaning, and how each day is celebrated

Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: From romantic gestures to heartfelt confessions, Valentine’s Week 2026 is all about celebrating love in its many forms. From Rose day, Kiss day, to Valentine's day, here’s the complete calendar with the significance of each day, so you never miss a moment.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 12:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Valentine’s Week isn’t just about gifts or social media posts
  • Each day represents a different emotional layer of love
  • This Valentine’s Week, remind your loved ones how much they matter
Valentine’s Week 2026 full calendar: From Rose day, Kiss day, to Valentine's day; dates, meaning, and how each day is celebratedPic Credit: Freepik

Valentine’s Week Calendar 2026: Every February, love takes centre stage as couples, friends, and even secret admirers look for little ways to express big emotions. Valentine’s Week 2026, celebrated from February 7 to February 14, is a seven-day journey that builds up to Valentine’s Day, with each day symbolising a different expression of affection.

Whether you’re planning surprises, writing notes, or simply soaking in the romance, knowing the full calendar helps you celebrate every day with intention.

Valentine’s Week 2026 Full Calendar

February 7: Rose Day

Valentine’s Week begins with Rose Day, where a single rose can speak volumes. Different colours carry different meanings—red for love, pink for admiration, yellow for friendship, and white for peace. It’s the perfect day to express feelings without saying a word.

February 8: Propose Day

Propose Day is all about confessions and new beginnings. Whether it’s a grand romantic proposal or a simple, honest conversation, this day encourages people to take that emotional leap and express their true feelings.

February 9: Chocolate Day

Sweetness takes over on Chocolate Day. Gifting chocolates symbolises care, comfort, and indulgence. From classic truffles to handmade treats, this day is about sharing happiness in its most delicious form.

February 10: Teddy Day

Teddy Day celebrates warmth and emotional comfort. Soft toys, especially teddy bears, represent security and affection, making them a popular gift for long-distance couples and those who love sentimental gestures.

February 11: Promise Day

Promise Day is about commitment and trust. Couples often exchange meaningful promises—big or small—that reflect their dedication to each other. It’s a reminder that love thrives on honesty and effort.

February 12: Hug Day

A simple hug can communicate what words cannot. Hug Day highlights the power of physical closeness, emotional safety, and reassurance, strengthening bonds through warmth and presence.

February 13: Kiss Day

Kiss Day marks the penultimate moment of Valentine’s Week. A kiss symbolises intimacy, trust, and deep connection, making this day a celebration of closeness and emotional chemistry.

February 14: Valentine’s Day

The week culminates with Valentine’s Day, dedicated to celebrating love in all its forms—romantic, platonic, and self-love. From date nights to quiet moments of appreciation, this day is about cherishing meaningful relationships.

Why Valentine’s Week Matters

Valentine’s Week isn’t just about gifts or social media posts. Each day represents a different emotional layer of love, expression, commitment, comfort, and intimacy, making the celebration feel more thoughtful and personal.

Whether you celebrate all seven days or just a few, Valentine’s Week 2026 offers the perfect excuse to pause, connect, and remind your loved ones how much they matter.

 

 

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)

 

