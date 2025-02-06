Valentine Week 2025 List: Schedule, Dates, Calendar, Rose Day To Kiss Day, Significance, And All You Need To Know

Valentine’s Week is one of the most awaited times for couples and lovebirds across the world. Celebrated in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day, this special week is filled with romance, gestures of love, and heartfelt expressions. From Rose Day to Kiss Day, each day holds a unique significance. If you’re planning to make this Valentine’s Week memorable, here’s the full schedule and significance of each day.

Valentine Week 2025: Full Schedule and Dates

Valentine’s Week 2025 starts on February 7 and concludes on February 14, with each day dedicated to a special celebration of love.

February 7 (Friday) – Rose Day

The week begins with Rose Day, where people express their emotions by giving roses of different colors. Red roses symbolize love, while yellow roses represent friendship.

February 8 (Saturday) – Propose Day

A perfect day to confess your feelings to your loved one. Whether it’s a romantic proposal or a heartfelt confession, this day encourages people to express their emotions.

February 9 (Sunday) – Chocolate Day

Chocolates are a universal symbol of sweetness and love. On this day, couples exchange chocolates to add sweetness to their relationship.

February 10 (Monday) – Teddy Day

Gifting a soft teddy bear is a way to make your partner feel special and comforted. It represents warmth, love, and affection.

February 11 (Tuesday) – Promise Day

A day dedicated to making meaningful promises that strengthen relationships. Couples pledge to stand by each other through thick and thin.

February 12 (Wednesday) – Hug Day

A warm hug can express emotions that words often fail to. Hug Day encourages people to embrace their loved ones and spread warmth.

February 13 (Thursday) – Kiss Day

The most intimate of the celebrations, Kiss Day signifies deep affection and strengthens the bond between partners.

February 14 (Friday) – Valentine’s Day

The grand finale of the week, Valentine’s Day is celebrated globally as a day of love and romance. Couples go on dates, exchange gifts, and create unforgettable memories.

Significance of Valentine’s Week

Each day of Valentine’s Week allows people to express their love in different ways. Whether it’s through gifts, words, or gestures, these celebrations bring people closer and help build strong relationships.

How to Celebrate Valentine’s Week 2025?