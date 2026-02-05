Valentine week 2026 date list: Check full schedule from rose day to valentine’s day

Valentine’s Week is a special time in February when love is celebrated in many small but meaningful ways. Instead of celebrating love on just one day, Valentine’s Week spreads romance over seven days, each with its own meaning and charm. From sweet roses to heartfelt promises, every day gives couples a reason to express love.

Here’s a complete guide to Valentine Week 2026, including dates, meanings, celebration ideas, and gift suggestions:-

Valentine Week 2026: Complete Date List

Day Date (2026) Rose Day February 7, 2026 Propose Day February 8, 2026 Chocolate Day February 9, 2026 Teddy Day February 10, 2026 Promise Day February 11, 2026 Hug Day February 12, 2026 Kiss Day February 13, 2026 Valentine's Day February 14, 2026

Rose Day – February 7, 2026 (Saturday)

Meaning: Roses express emotions without words—love, friendship, and admiration.

How to Celebrate: Gift roses or write a sweet note explaining what your partner means to you.

Gift Idea: Red roses, mixed rose bouquet, or a preserved rose box.

Propose Day – February 8, 2026 (Sunday)

Meaning: A day to express your feelings openly.

How to Celebrate: Confess your love or renew your commitment in a special way.

Gift Idea: A handwritten letter, ring, or personalized keepsake.

Chocolate Day – February 9, 2026 (Monday)

Meaning: Chocolates symbolize sweetness and happiness in relationships.

How to Celebrate: Surprise your partner with their favourite chocolates or desserts.

Gift Idea: Luxury chocolates, handmade sweets, or a chocolate hamper.

Teddy Day – February 10, 2026 (Tuesday)

Meaning: Teddies represent comfort, care, and warmth.

How to Celebrate: Gift a cute teddy to remind your partner of your presence.

Gift Idea: Soft teddy bears or customised plush toys.

Promise Day – February 11, 2026 (Wednesday)

Meaning: A day to strengthen trust through promises.

How to Celebrate: Make meaningful promises that you truly intend to keep.

Gift Idea: Promise cards, couple bracelets, or handwritten vows.

Hug Day – February 12, 2026 (Thursday)

Meaning: Hugs show love, comfort, and emotional support.

How to Celebrate: Share warm hugs and spend quality time together.

Gift Idea: Cozy blankets, soft pillows, or scented candles.

Kiss Day – February 13, 2026 (Friday)

Meaning: A kiss symbolises closeness and deep affection.

How to Celebrate: Express love gently and respectfully.

Gift Idea: Romantic notes, lip care sets, or perfume.

Valentine’s Day – February 14, 2026 (Saturday)

Meaning: The grand celebration of love and togetherness.

How to Celebrate: Plan a date, stay in, or simply spend quality time together.

Gift Idea: Jewellery, flowers, a romantic dinner, or a heartfelt surprise.

Valentine’s Week 2026 is not about expensive gifts but about emotions, effort, and meaningful moments. Whether it’s a simple rose, a warm hug, or a sincere promise, every small gesture counts. Celebrate love in your own way and make each day special with honesty, care, and affection.