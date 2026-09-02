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Vastu tips for home: How direction and placement of furniture, clocks and decor can impact your space

Vastu Shastra goes beyond room directions and entrances, with the placement of everyday furniture, clocks, paintings and decorative objects also considered important for creating a balanced and harmonious home.

Written ByAnanya Kaushal
Published: Sep 02, 2026, 02:23 PM IST|Updated: Sep 02, 2026, 02:23 PM IST
Vastu tips for home: How direction and placement of furniture, clocks and decor can impact your space
Image Credit: Magnific

About the Author

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal

Ananya Kaushal is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Sub-Editor at Zee News Digital desk. With over five years of experience, she is known for her versatile storytelling across multiple beats. She specialises in health, fitness, food, entertainment, fashion, travel, numerology-astrology predictions, and culture, delivering deeply researched and engaging content. 

Her work with IANS included coverage of major fashion weeks, high-profile celebrity interviews, and key industry events. She has interviewed celebs like Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, Malaika Arora, Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, and more.

During her tenure at India News, she reported extensively on elections, conducted in-depth interviews, and managed daily rundowns and overall newsroom operations. Since starting her career in 2020, she has gained experience across both the digital and TV spheres. She can be reached at: Ananya.Kaushal@India.com or via X at @ananyaakaushal.

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