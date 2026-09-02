/Vastu tips for home: How direction and placement of furniture, clocks and decor can impact your space

We usually think of Vastu as something tied to how a house is built, which way the main door faces, where the kitchen sits, that sort of thing. But turns out, it goes a lot deeper than construction and entrances. Even the smaller stuff sitting around your home, your furniture, that wall clock, the paintings you picked out, the little showpieces on your shelf, all of it plays into how balanced a space actually feels. We talked to a few Vastu experts to break down what really matters when it comes to placement.
Sahil Kumar, Vastu Specialist, says, “According to Vastu principles, every direction is traditionally linked with certain energies and qualities. So, simply bringing a Vastu-friendly object into your home is not considered enough. Where you place it can be equally important.”
Take furniture, for instance. Beds, sofas, work desks, dining tables, wardrobes and cabinets are not just functional pieces. They also have physical weight and occupy considerable space. Their placement can influence the balance of a particular area and the way that space is used
“Clocks are another small but significant element. They symbolise time, movement, progress and continuity. Their placement should therefore be considered carefully, particularly when the intention is to encourage growth, productivity and positive momentum," says Raghunandan Saraf, Founder and CEO at Saraf Furniture.
Paintings can also add a symbolic dimension to a space. Traditional positive and calming influences include pictures of nature, sunrise, flowing water, prosperity or peaceful landscapes, while paintings depicting conflict, destruction or sadness may create a very different atmosphere. Their placement and direction should therefore be chosen thoughtfully.
The same applies to showpieces, statues, fountains, crystals and other decorative items.
Sahil Kumar says, "This is why Vastu is better understood as more than a set of generic do's and don'ts. Every home has a different layout, purpose and energy flow. Even a small change in the position of an object can alter its relationship with the surrounding zone. A detailed Vastu assessment therefore looks at the overall layout, directions, functions of different rooms and the placement of individual objects together."
At its heart, Vastu is about creating a space that feels balanced, organised and supportive of the people living or working in it.
According to Gurudev Vikrant Jain, Chairman and Founder of the Indian Institute of Vedic Science, following proper Vastu tips can help bring positive energy and spiritual growth. He advises to decorate the south-east direction with a red lamp or a copper item and keep that area clean and clutter-free. He says, "Avoid using black or dark colours in your home, as they can clash with positive energy. Avoid clutter on the east side, as it can block new opportunities. Place a brass pot with fresh water and flowers in the north area to block negative vibrations. Place a silver swastika at the main door to invite prosperity into your home. Light camphor and sandalwood incense daily to purify the environment and reduce anxiety."
In Vastu, it is not just about what you place in your space, it is about placing the right thing, in the right direction, and at the right position.
Furniture is not only for daily use. How you place it can change the way a room feels and how it works. Where a bed or sofa sits matters, and the same is true for a work desk. Vastu asks people to think about space in a practical way, like balance and clear pathways, and how energy moves through a home. Still, these ideas do not have to crush comfort. You can keep your own taste. The goal is simple. Arrange furniture so people can move easily.
(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always seek the advice of your doctor for any questions about medical conditions.)
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