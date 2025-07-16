Vastu Tips For Meditation: Is The Water You Drink Disturbing Your Concentration? Astrologer Says...

Meditation is a practice that leads to mental peace, self-balance and spiritual advancement. But have you ever considered that the water you drink before meditation may be disturbing your concentration? While this may sound surprising, according to Vastu Shastra and Energy Science, water affects not only the body but also the mind.

In today's article, we will explore how simple mistakes can negatively impact your mental energy and how you can correct them to take meditation to a deeper level.

Effect Of Water On Mind And Body

Water is not just a liquid; it is an energy carrier. Our scriptures say that “water has life”. Water can absorb the environment, words and energy that come in contact with it.

Now imagine if the water you drink is kept in a space which is full of negative energy, is dirty, or placed in the wrong direction - all these can affect not only your body but also your mental state. This is why Vastu Shastra says to pay special attention to the direction, position, and purity of the source of water.

These 5 mistakes concerning your water filter can impact the effects of meditation:

1. Water Filter Placed In Wrong Direction

According to Vastu Shastra, it is auspicious to keep the source of water in the north-east (Ishaan Kon) direction. If the water filter is placed in the south-west or south direction, then this can disturb mental peace.

Tip: Move the water filter to the north, north-east, or east direction.

2. Storing Water In Plastic Containers

If you are storing water in a plastic bottle or container fr a long time, then the chemicals and energy present in it can make the water impure.

Tip: Use steel, copper or clay pots, especially for drinking water before meditation.

3. Dirty Or Uncleaned Water Filter

If the water purifier is not cleaned regularly, it can lead to the accumulation of bacteria and toxins. These elements can affect the body as well as the mental state.

Tip: Clean the filter every 15-20 days and replace the parts every 6 months.

4. Drinking Cold Or Refrigerated Water Just Before Meditation

If the water is too cold, it can lead to imbalances in your nervous system, which can lead to a lack of concentration in meditation.

Tip: It is better to drink normal temperature or lukewarm water before meditation.

5. Negative Energy Near Water

Constantly talking negatively near water, complaining or quarrelling at that place - these affect the energy of water.

Tip: Maintain a peaceful and positive environment where water is kept. Energise the water with mantras or good thoughts.

Before Meditation: How To Get Water 'Energised'

Mental waves are very sensitive during meditation. If you drink water full of pure, positive energy, it can take you deep into meditation.

Simple ways to maintain water's positive energy level:

- Keep water in a copper vessel overnight and drink it in the morning before meditation.

- While keeping the water, chant the mantra “Om Shanti: Shanti: Shanti:” near it.

- Keep it in a clean place and keep washing the vessel repeatedly.

Meditation is not just closing the eyes, but it is an inner journey. To make this journey successful, it is important that you keep your body, mind and surrounding energy balanced. Water, which is 70% of your body, can be a help or a hindrance to meditation—it depends on your choices.

So the next time you sit down to meditate, think: “Am I drinking the right water?” Because the right water is the first step to the right mind and right meditation.

Your mental peace is in your hands — and it can start with a glass of water.

(The opinions shared here are those of the author and do not reflect the views of Zee News.)