Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Date, history, significance, rituals, puja vidhi, and all you need to know

The Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the most significant fasts for married Hindu women in India. The fast is based on the story of Goddess Savitri, a woman whose devotion and sheer determination brought her husband Satyavan back from the god of death himself. Women observe the fast, worship the Banyan tree and pray for their husband’s long life, prosperity and well-being. The festival is celebrated with great faith in North India, Maharashtra, Gujarat and several southern states.

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Vat Savitri Vrat 2026: Date and timings

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According to Drik Panchang, this year, the vrat falls on two different dates depending on the lunar calendar being followed.

Vata Savitri Amavasya: Saturday, May 16, 2026

Vat Savitri Purnima Vrat: Monday, June 29, 2026

The Amavasya Tithi begins at 5:11 AM on May 16 and ends at 1:30 AM on May 17.

Why are there two different dates?

According to Drik Panchang, Most Hindu festivals land on the same date everywhere. Vat Savitri Vrat is one of the exceptions, and it comes down to which lunar calendar a region follows.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Madhya Pradesh follow the Purnimanta calendar. Women there observe the vrat on Jyeshtha Amavasya. Maharashtra, Gujarat, and the southern states follow the Amanta calendar instead, placing the vrat on Jyeshtha Purnima roughly fifteen days later.

The History Behind the Vrat

According to Drik Panchang, Princess Savitri chose Satyavan as her husband, knowing full well what she was walking into. Sage Narad had warned her before the marriage that Satyavan's life would be short.

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When the day came, Satyavan collapsed in the forest while cutting wood. Lord Yama arrived to take his soul. Savitri followed. She wouldn't leave, and Yama couldn't shake her, not with warnings, not with dismissals. Struck by her devotion, intelligence, and quiet persistence, he granted her wishes one by one. She was careful with each one. Clever enough that her final wish led, inevitably, to her husband's return. It's said this all happened beneath a Banyan tree. That's why the Vat the Banyan sits at the centre of this vrat.



For married women, this vrat carries real spiritual and emotional weight. It's a prayer for a husband's long life and good health, yes, but it's also about what Savitri herself represents. Devotion. Loyalty. A kind of strength that doesn't announce itself loudly.

The Banyan tree isn't an arbitrary symbol either. It stands for longevity and stability, qualities women pray their marriages will carry. Many also seek blessings for the whole family, peace, protection, and prosperity.

Rituals and Puja Vidhi

According to Drik Panchang, Women wake early, bathe, dress in traditional clothes, and begin the fast. The day's rituals aren't complicated, but they're observed with care.

The Banyan tree is worshipped with a sacred thread tied around its trunk while prayers are offered. Women listen to or read the Vat Savitri Vrat Katha. Throughout, the focus stays on praying for their husbands' well-being and long life.

For the puja, women gather: water, roli and sindoor, soaked black chana, seasonal fruits, sweets like gulgule, and sixteen shringar items. The puja is often done in groups, women together rather than alone, and blessings are sought from elders once the rituals are complete.

Strip away the rituals and what's left is a love story that refused to accept loss. Savitri's patience, her wisdom, her refusal to give up, these aren't just religious ideals. They're qualities the vrat asks women to reflect on in their own relationships. That's why it's observed every year with such sincerity. It's not just tradition for tradition's sake. Vat Savitri Vrat 2026 will once again bring together families, rituals, and a story that's held its meaning for centuries. The fasting and the puja matter, but so does what sits underneath all of it: a celebration of love, commitment, and the kind of devotion that doesn't flinch.

(This article is intended for your general information only. Zee News does not vouch for its accuracy or reliability.)