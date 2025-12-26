Veer Bal Diwas 2025: Why December 26 Is Observed To Honour The Brave Sahibzadas Of Guru Gobind Singh Ji

Veer Bal Diwas is observed every year on December 26 to honour the unparalleled courage, sacrifice, and steadfast faith of the four Sahibzadas the sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Sikh Guru. The term Veer Bal Diwas, meaning Day of the Brave Children, commemorates the extraordinary bravery shown by these young martyrs, whose sacrifice continues to inspire generations.

The day holds deep emotional and historical significance, particularly in remembrance of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who laid down their lives at a tender age for their faith. Veer Bal Diwas coincides with Shaheedi Diwas, a solemn period in Sikh history marked by reflection on sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering belief.

Veer Bal Diwas 2025: History and Significance

Veer Bal Diwas is not only a tribute to Sikh history but also a powerful reminder of moral courage, spiritual strength, and resilience in the face of adversity. The four Sahibzadas — Sahibzada Ajit Singh Ji, Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Ji, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji, and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji — are revered as eternal symbols of bravery whose sacrifices remain timeless.

The observance of Veer Bal Diwas is linked to events surrounding the early 18th-century siege of Anandpur Sahib by Mughal forces. During this period, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his followers faced immense hardships as the fort was surrounded for months. Despite severe conditions, the community remained steadfast in its faith.

Eventually, assurances of safe passage were given to Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his family on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. However, these assurances were soon betrayed, leading to tragic events that would forever shape Sikh history.

Forced to leave Anandpur Sahib under extremely harsh circumstances, Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his followers were scattered amid chaos. During this turmoil, his younger sons were separated from the group and taken captive by Mughal authorities. Their courage during captivity became one of the most moving and profound chapters in Sikh history.

Sahibzada Zorawar Singh Ji and Sahibzada Fateh Singh Ji, still children at the time, were presented before Wazir Khan, the Mughal governor of Sirhind. They were pressured to renounce their faith, but both stood firm in their devotion to Sikhism. As punishment, they were ordered to be bricked alive in December 1705, a martyrdom that remains a powerful symbol of unmatched bravery and spiritual resolve.

Earlier, the elder sons Sahibzada Ajit Singh Ji and Sahibzada Jujhar Singh Ji — had also attained martyrdom while fighting courageously on the battlefield. Their sacrifices further strengthened the legacy of fearlessness and devotion associated with Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s family.

Legacy of Veer Bal Diwas

Veer Bal Diwas serves as a reminder that courage is not defined by age but by conviction. The sacrifices of the Sahibzadas continue to inspire values of righteousness, faith, and resilience, making December 26 a day of remembrance, reflection, and reverence across the nation.

Veer Bal Diwas is more than a day of remembrance; it is a tribute to courage, faith, and resilience that transcends time. The fearless Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji continue to inspire generations with their unwavering devotion and bravery. Observing this day on December 26 reminds us of the power of conviction and the enduring legacy of sacrifice, encouraging everyone, especially the youth, to uphold values of righteousness, courage, and moral strength in their own lives.

